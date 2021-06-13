Chocolate Hazelnut Oatmeal Stout

Look: 4 | smell: 2.5 | taste: 3 | feel: 2.75 | overall: 2.75. This beer pours a brownish black with a small brownish head. The aroma features lots of untoasted coconut, verging on suntan style, coca powder, brownies, and some vanilla. The flavor is really heavy on the sweet coconut, with brownies, a bit of acidic coffee, and a slightly bitter bright aftertaste. The body is medium to full with a fair with a little lingering sweetness. Overall I was not a fan of this - it just feel unbalances - it's not a sugar bomb, which is nice, but it has all these flavors that almost demand more sugar. The coconut in particular feel mishandled, not toasted enough to extract the proper flavor. Bent Paddle does such a nice job with traditional styles, their foray into silly dessert beer just feels half done.