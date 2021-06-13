Jolly Pumpkin Artisan Ales

Look: 3.5 | smell: 3.75 | taste: 3.5 | feel: 3.5 | overall: 3.5. Served from the tap in a snifter at Consume. Finishing up some dinner, rocking a saison for something of an aperitif. This stuff pours a mostly clear sunset russet-amber topped by a finger of dirty white foam. The nose comprises mildly funky wheat, light tart white grapes, a touch of hay, a bit of caramel-soaked biscuit, some candied orange peel, and a hint of wild wood. The taste brings in more of the same, the immediate emphasis landing on the fruitier aspects, tartness and all, but then quickly melding into the rest, mellowing the tart into something of an almost bland mélange. The body is a light medium, with a light moderate carbonation and a lightly drying finish. Overall, a nice saison, a pleasant splash of sourness without overdoing things, but the second and third acts just kinda hang there for me.