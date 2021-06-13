Cancel
Drinks

Jolly Pumpkin Artisan Ales

BeerAdvocate.com
 9 days ago

Notes: Fruited oak-aged saison, part of a rotating series. Ale brewed with buck wheat, with cranberries and kumquat added. look: 3.5 | smell: 4.25 | taste: 4 | feel: 4 | overall: 4. Modest head production and retention. Fairly clear reddish-brown body. Very oaky, vinous, and tannic nose; quite inviting....

www.beeradvocate.com
RecipesLancaster Farming

Mock Pumpkin Pie

8 cups coarsely chopped zucchini, peeled and seeded. Cook zucchini with a little water until tender. Drain and transfer to a blender. Blend until smooth. Add flour, salt, brown sugar, egg and spices. Blend well. Add cream or milk; blend until combined. Divide between the 2 pie shells. Bake at 375 F for 10 minutes; then reduce heat to 350 F and bake about 1 hour or until set. Chill before serving.
Recipesrecipes.net

Crustless Pumpkin Pie Recipe

Skip the crust and make a truly smooth & rich pumpkin pie that’s perfect for any Thanksgiving feast. This dessert is packed with rich & comforting flavors. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F. Spray a 9-inch pie plate with non-stick cooking spray. In a large bowl, whisk together the...
RecipesDaily Iberian

Handwritten recipe: Pumpkin Cake

This week’s Handwritten Recipe is a perfect-for-Thanksgiving Pumpkin Cake. This particular recipe has been well-loved by what may be several generations of family cooks, seeing the condition of the paper. Or it may have just been a victim of a massive pre-Thanksgiving batter spill. Either way, we love it and we think you will too. If you have a well-loved handwritten recipe hanging around in your file, take a photo of it and send it in, we’d be honored to publish it. Email it to ellenf@daily-iberian.com.
Baltimore, MDamericancraftbeer.com

Fruity Summer Seasonals And Hazy Pale Ales

With Memorial Day now in the rear view mirror, summer is ON! And American craft brewers are addressing the season with intriguing new offerings you’re gonna want to have on hand. Straw-Buried (Baltimore, MD) – Heavy Seas Beer has a new 15 Barrel Brewhouse release that they did with freshly-picked...
DrinksBeerAdvocate.com

2 x 4 Cream Ale

Look: 3.75 | smell: 3.5 | taste: 3.75 | feel: 3.75 | overall: 3.75. Pours crystal clear gold coloured with a thin loose head atop. Sweet smell as usual for most cream ales. Sweet with wheat-like notes along with bitter notes are the characteristics of the taste. Mouthfeel is bubbly.
Recipesrecipes.net

Pumpkin Banana Bread Recipe

Banana bread is great for any season, but this pumpkin-infused recipe is the best for fall eating. It’s moist, delicious, and filled with warm spices. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. Grease and flour a 9×5 inch loaf pan. In a medium bowl whisk together the flour, pumpkin pie...
seattlepi.com

Beer releases from Hale’s Ale Brewery

Hale’s Ale Brewery just announced the release of four beers, including a new addition to its year-round lineup. Here is the release info from the brewery. Hale’s Easy Come, Easy Go is an easy-drinking, light-golden Pilsner and the perfect pairing for late spring sun. Aromas of honey and floral hops mix with a slightly spicy Pilsner flavor. A hint of lingering bitterness leaves you not wanting to let go of this refreshing beer. 5% ABV.
Recipesgoodhousekeeping.com

Easy Pumpkin Soup Recipe

This comforting and easy pumpkin soup recipe is a lifesaver when you're short on time (or tuckered out from a day at the pumpkin patch). There’s nothing like a warm fall soup to satisfy cold-weather cravings that start to hit as the days get shorter and cute fall sweaters take over your wardrobe. While there are plenty of pumpkin soup recipes out there with tons of fancy ingredients involved, our savory pumpkin soup made with canned pumpkin keeps things simple, using just a five pantry staples. Canned pumpkin purée and heavy cream make this soup ultra creamy, while sautéed onion and a hint of pumpkin pie spice lend just the right amount of sweetness. A few glugs of chicken broth bring it all together, so make sure you’re using your favorite low-sodium store-bought brand or a good homemade chicken broth.
DrinksBeerAdvocate.com

Dirty Blonde Ale

Notes: From mild to wild this one’s the perfect companion for whatever you’re up for. Crisp wheat smoothness gives way to a touch of coriander snap and a kiss of sweet orange peel perk that lingers on your lips. With a beautiful cloudy golden hue and ample head this one makes you love her more with every pour.
Food & DrinksBeerAdvocate.com

Casa Agria Specialty Ales

Look: 3.5 | smell: 3.75 | taste: 3.5 | feel: 3.5 | overall: 3.5. Served from the tap in a snifter at Consume. Finishing up some dinner, rocking a saison for something of an aperitif. This stuff pours a mostly clear sunset russet-amber topped by a finger of dirty white foam. The nose comprises mildly funky wheat, light tart white grapes, a touch of hay, a bit of caramel-soaked biscuit, some candied orange peel, and a hint of wild wood. The taste brings in more of the same, the immediate emphasis landing on the fruitier aspects, tartness and all, but then quickly melding into the rest, mellowing the tart into something of an almost bland mélange. The body is a light medium, with a light moderate carbonation and a lightly drying finish. Overall, a nice saison, a pleasant splash of sourness without overdoing things, but the second and third acts just kinda hang there for me.
Entertainmentstampwithpeggy.com

Batter Up Paper Pumpkin Alternates

Each month I have a class for alternate ideas for the Paper Pumpkin Kit. Oh My Gosh — I had so much fun with the May Paper Pumpkin Kit — Batter Up!!!. I used Real Red, Pacific Point and Bumblebee color combo for the projects. COLOR COMBO. This color combo...
Food & Drinksheraldweekly.com

Pumpkin Bread Is Healthy Enough To Eat For Breakfast

Lovers of all things autumnal rejoice! Fall has arrived and so has the classic pumpkin bread! Fall is the perfect time to savor the last of the warm weather and begin to make our homes a bit cozier. That means soft blankets on the couches, lovely scented candles on the counter, and a loaf of spiced pumpkin bread in the oven.
DrinksBeerAdvocate.com

Mischievous Brown Ale

Notes: This traditional Southern English style brown ale combines a generous amount of European malts with minimal American hops. The result is an award-winning rich, malty ale brewed true to style.
Drinksamericancraftbeer.com

Weekend Beer: New Pilsners And Hazy Pale Ales

Summer is ON! And American craft brewers are addressing the season with intriguing new offerings you might want to chase down this weekend. A Picky Pilsner (Portland, OR) – Ecliptic Brewing has a new Limited Series release and not surprisingly for a brewery renowned for its lagers, it’s a lager. The brewery’s first canned lager outside of their Special Release and Cosmic Collaboration Series, Ecliptic Pyxis (pronounced “pik-sis”) Pilsner is a 5.5% ABV German-Style Lager that’s crisp, clean and perfectly-balanced.
DrinksBeerAdvocate.com

Moscow Mule Pale Ale

3.13/5 rDev -9% look: 4 | smell: 4 | taste: 2.5 | feel: 3.25 | overall: 3. I'm rolling all my cans now before cracking them. If you don't, you're a doofus. Actually if you do, you're a doofus. Do what you want, I don't care!. I'm going to sneakily...
LifestyleBeerAdvocate.com

1887 Burton Ale

Look: 4 | smell: 4.25 | taste: 4.25 | feel: 4.25 | overall: 4.25. Copper colored with a fingernail of off white around the rim and covering a quarter of the top. The aroma is of caramel malt and alcohol. I’m tasting caramel malt and alcohol. The mouth is very dry and crisp.
Drinksamericancraftbeer.com

Serious Cocktail Beers And India Pale Ales

With Memorial Day now well behind us, summer is ON! And American craft brewers are addressing the season with smart new offerings you’re gonna want to have around. Reconstructing A Classic (Paso Robles, CA) – As one of our favorite beer writers Cat Wolinski explained back in 2018. “There are beers, there are cocktails, and there are beer cocktails. Then, there are also beers that taste like cocktails.” And Firestone Walker just released a spirited riff on the classic Tequila Sunrise cocktail as part of its storied Vintage Series program.
Food & Drinkstherawfoodworld.com

Cheesy Pumpkin Seed Sprouties® 16oz

Sprouties are rich in essential nutrients such as vitamin B and minerals like iron, copper, magnesium, and more. They provide a healthy source of essential fatty acids and are also an excellent source of fiber and amino acids, which make up the building blocks of proteins. Consuming healthy fats leads to a healthy cardiovascular system, a stable healthy body weight, and reduced levels of body-wide inflammation.
GardeningJacksonville Journal Courier

Want pumpkins for fall? Start them now

Pumpkins in June? That seems a bit crazy, but if you want pumpkins for Halloween, it is best to get them planted now. Pumpkins are warm-weather-loving vegetables that must be planted after all chances of frost. The traditional jack-o-lantern pumpkins take about 110 days to mature, so it important to plant them at the right time to ensure pumpkins for Halloween.
powerofpositivity.com

Enjoy These Pumpkin Bread Rolls Any Time of the Year

Most people only make pumpkin bread during the fall season, but you can enjoy it year-round! Sometimes, you have a random craving for foods you normally save for the colder months. If you want to start your Thanksgiving early this year, indulge in these delicious pumpkin bread rolls! You only need a few standard household ingredients, and they’re incredibly easy to make.