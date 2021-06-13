Big Big Waves

Among the East Bay Regional Park District visitor centers offering programs as pandemic-related restrictions ease is the center at Big Break Regional Shoreline in Oakley. Located on Big Break Road off Main Street (Highway 4), Big Break is a window on the Delta’s rich cultural and natural history. Outside, there is a kayak launch, a fishing pier, a small amphitheater, a scale model of the entire Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta, and shoreline trails leading to Brentwood and the Marsh Creek Regional Trail, which is open from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. The shoreline trails at Big Break are open every day during daylight hours.