Big Big Waves

The parents' guide to what's in this TV show. Aside from any examination of its educational value or the format or narration, this docuseries has an immediate advantage -- there is no substitute for seeing real footage of animal interactions. Is it almost certain that most people will never see these animals outside of enclosed zoos, especially in extremely close proximity. The animal world is both beautiful and shocking, and it’s probable that most viewers will be enthralled by what Age of Big Cats has to show them. The wildlife photography is fantastic -- even slow-motion shots of gazelles running across plains allow viewers to see these animals in a totally new way; it helps humans better understand how these animals move and think.