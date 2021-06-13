Brooklyn Brewery

Cancel
Drinks

 10 days ago

Look: 3 | smell: 3 | taste: 3.25 | feel: 3 | overall: 3.25. First impression of a 12 fl oz pull-tab can (included in their IPA for all 12 pack variety box/$17.99 USD plus tax):. 5.7% ABV. "Easy IPA." Served cold into a dimpled mug. A: Clear pale copper...

Look: 3.25 | smell: 3.25 | taste: 3.25 | feel: 3.25 | overall: 3.5. On tap at Cardinal Pub & Bar, Stavanger. Reddish brown colour, large off-white head. Intense aroma of beechwood smoked malts, smoked meat and bonfires. Surprisingly smooth flavour, medium dry (just enough residual sweetness to make it palatable), smoked malts galore, but no rough edges. Very moderate hops. Highly drinkable.
Look: 3.75 | smell: 4.25 | taste: 4.25 | feel: 4 | overall: 4.25. 500 ml bottle into a snifter. Released late 2019, had 3/19/21. Pours a medium amber color, somewhat cloudy, with no real head and some spotty cling. Aromas of caramel, rye whiskey, red wine, malt, oak, brown sugar, light tobacco. Pretty much the same flavors- rye whiskey, caramel, malt, brown sugar, some red wine, some oak. Smooth, a very good medium body, appropriately carbonated.
Hale’s Ale Brewery just announced the release of four beers, including a new addition to its year-round lineup. Here is the release info from the brewery. Hale’s Easy Come, Easy Go is an easy-drinking, light-golden Pilsner and the perfect pairing for late spring sun. Aromas of honey and floral hops mix with a slightly spicy Pilsner flavor. A hint of lingering bitterness leaves you not wanting to let go of this refreshing beer. 5% ABV.
Microbrewery with three in-house brews and the largest bottle selection on Marco Island. Over 40 craft beers on tap, full liquor bar with hand-made cocktails, homemade handstretched pizza dough and sauce, fresh pressed burgers - never frozen, fresh vegetables, live entertainment and monthly special events. Marco Island Brewery is Marco...
Look: 4.25 | smell: 4 | taste: 3.75 | feel: 4 | overall: 3.75. Poured from can into tulip, good 2+ finger cream colored head, good retention and lacing. Pale golden in the glass, good bit of chill haze. First thing that stands out is the smell, immediately reminds me of Lil Sumpin' Easy, so checked and sure enough there is Ekuanot here. Good nose, some malt coming thru (2.5 months on can) getting peach, pineapple, lemon and citrus. Taste is initially malt sweetness, citrus, pineapple, earthy floral notes, a slight dankness which might be due to the age. There is a good firm bitterness that makes it easy to come back to. Mouthfeel is good, little on the light side, but not bad, doesn't feel heavy for 6.7%. Glad this made it in my suitcase for the trip home.
Look: 3.25 | smell: 3.5 | taste: 3.75 | feel: 4 | overall: 3.75. DATE: June 10, 2021... OCCASION: celebrating Michael's return to the diamond, a seven K playoff save... GLASSWARE: nondescript snifter... pours a clear golden body with sparse bubbles... its head foams for about ten seconds before deflating to an uneven ring, clumping in smears... tangerine, mango and pineapple create a tropical aroma, while cracker, millet, and buckwheat build a graininess to the smell that is a bit uneven... lilac and some boozy sweetness too... this sits on the tongue well, if not a bit oily... the body approximates the ABV, leaving a lasting sting... the buzz around the teeth denotes a hoppy presence, a wakeup call that enhances the experience... bite into a pineapple? this approximates that taste... secondary flavors include orange, lemon, and grapefruit... this is easy to et behind, a gluten-free beer that more than approximates the hop-heavy profile of the style.... a strong, weighty offering that satisfies an IPA expectation... the GF designation makes this all the more enjoyable... a triumph all around, and a beer up there with Stone's Delicious...
Notes: Who Dat Golden Ale is brewed with pilsner and flaked barley and fermented with a hybrid yeast allowing this beer to ferment as an ale and then condition as a lager to create a crisp and refreshing beer. We added Citra and Hallertau Blanc hops in the kettle to give a punch of fragrant lemongrass, green grape and grapefruit.
This Finnish Brewery Is Using Goose Poop to Make Beer

After forty years of craft brewing, including an especially wild past decade, so many breweries have tried using so many crazy ingredients that barely anything is shocking. Whale vomit, bonsai tree trimmings, pepper spray, fried chicken: We've covered it all. But that's not to say a new beer announcement can't still catch my eye-or make them pop out of their sockets-like a new beer out of Finland made with the help of some goose poop.
FULL-TIME OPENINGS Brewery Omm...

FULL-TIME OPENINGS Brewery Ommegang is an award winning brewery set in beautiful upstate New York. Committed to brewing both classic and innovative styles alike, the production team at Ommegang focuses on quality as they work to bring delicious beer to consumers in 46 states and internationally. We currently have the following openings Packaging Manager, Packaging Operator&Brewer. For more information or to apply go to: ommegang.com.
Notes: The unmistakable characteristics of this Bavarian Weissbier are achieved with a yeast that is decidedly fruity and phenolic. You may note clove, nutmeg or even vanilla and/or banana-like aromas and flavors. 3.84/5 rDev -0.5%. look: 3.75 | smell: 3.5 | taste: 4 | feel: 3.75 | overall: 4. Poured...
Notes: Inspired by everyone’s favorite fruit-forward brunch libations – the mimosa, the bellini and the screwdriver to name a few – Sun-Day-Feels is bursting with inviting aromas of fresh peaches, bright citrus and of course, champagne. Crisp and spritzy, Sun-Day-Feels began as a small-batch beer available only in our Milton...
Look: 3.75 | smell: 4.25 | taste: 4 | feel: 3.75 | overall: 4. L:. Pours a very pale lemon juice yellow with a small white head and no lacing on the glass. S:. Lots of grapefruit and lemon rind, mixes with a bit of orange, lots of tropical fruit.
Spring market at Compass Rose Brewery

Compass Rose is celebrating our 6th Anniversary this year on May 22nd! All day long all pints will be $1 off! We have a specialty birthday beer brewing for release right now! And you’ll be able to order that beer at the outdoor serving station we will have set up.
Jester King Brewery Expands with Lodging

Already a popular hill country destination brewery, Jester King Brewery & Kitchen has expanded again, this time adding a charming lodging option for guests. Just in time for their 10-year anniversary in October, Jester King announced the acquisition of the Tipping T inn located on the brewery grounds, recently rebranded as the Jester King Inn. The inn features five units with private gate access to the beer garden and kitchen, so you can walk from your cottage directly to the brewery and back.
E.165: Joe Katchever | Pearl Street Brewery

Listen to "E.165: Joe Katchever | Pearl Street Brewery" on Spreaker. Working with the canning line, rolling out a bunch of new products in cans, transitioning a lot our existing beers from bottles…lots of things happening over here at the Brewery…(on new projects). Brewmaster, Pearl Street Brewery. We sat down...
Altstadt from Canada (BC) look: 4 | smell: 4 | taste: 4 | feel: 3 | overall: 4. Clear dark red-brown color. Not light enough to see internal carbonation. Formed a thick head that reduced to a skiff across the top after two minutes. No lacing. Tarry dark roasted malt...
Brunch, Booze and Bingo at Expanded Cooperstown Brewery

Have you ever tried a beermosa? Well, you can find it at this brewery during Sunday brunch with bingo. I experienced my first beermosa while out with a few friends in Cooperstown. We went to Brewery Ommegang for their 'Brunch and Bingo' event on Sunday morning. When I walked in, I was like, whoa...It's all re-done and so much bigger. Mind you, it's been several years since I've been there, but it looks super fresh, and they're really taking advantage of the breathtaking views.
10 Brilliant Outdoor Breweries In London

Once considered an interest only of the grisly and bearded, craft beer is very much part of the norm now. IPAs have replaced Peronis in many pubs and, depending on your taste, might be a welcome thing. Either way, whether you’re sticking with a straight lager or want something more sour, London’s microbreweries are great places to drink. And we’ve got loads of them as well. So if the pub gardens are booked up, rammed, or not really your kind of place for a beer - try one of these brilliant breweries with indoor space, outdoor space, and plenty of beers on tap.
Straub Brewery Launches Sangria Spritzer

ST. MARYS, Pa. – The genesis of Straub Brewery traces back to the day Sabina Sorg and Peter Straub met, nearly 150 years ago. This brewer’s daughter and an emerging brewmaster married and together launched a legacy of handcrafting beer in the tradition of their German heritage, that continues on today seven generations later. To celebrate the spirit of this adventurous matriarch, Straub Brewery is proud to offer Sabina’s Signature Series – Wild Berry Sangria Spritzer!