Union Craft Brewing Company

Welcome to part 4 of our series about the recent evolution of Darwin Brewing Company. With the beer tasting better than ever and an overall new look and feel of the company, it was time to have the packaging reflect that. Labeling is an important marketing tool that provides a way to differentiate a product from others within the marketplace. As consumers scan the cooler to purchase their beverages, the labeling on the package will have an impact on whether they are reaching for a Darwin brand or the competitors. Over the years Darwin’s packaging has had 3 to 4 different looks to them, and they felt it was time to change it up. “We wanted to keep our branding and message consistent with every design that will allow consumers to pinpoint a Darwin can on the shelf,” said Luke Johnson, Sales Director at Darwin Brewing Company.