Union Craft Brewing Company

BeerAdvocate.com
 9 days ago

Look: 4 | smell: 3.75 | taste: 4.25 | feel: 4.25 | overall: 4. Canned on 05-05-21. A - Pours a really hazy medium gold color with a dense one fingered rocky white head resting on top with light carbonation. S - Pithy citrus and grapefruit on the nose. T...

www.beeradvocate.com
#Citrus#Grapefruit#Craft Brewing#Color#Food Drink#4 7
Food & Drinkscolumbiacountycurrent.com

Side Show Willie at Hudson Brewing Company, Jun 11

Side Show Willie is performing at Hudson Brewing Company on Friday, June 11th. It’s sure to be a good time with great music and great brews. For more local happenings, news, and events, follow ColumbiaCountyCurrent. on Facebook, Instagram & Twitter.
Food & DrinksPosted by
SuncoastPost

The Recent Evolution of Darwin Brewing Company – Part 4

Welcome to part 4 of our series about the recent evolution of Darwin Brewing Company. With the beer tasting better than ever and an overall new look and feel of the company, it was time to have the packaging reflect that. Labeling is an important marketing tool that provides a way to differentiate a product from others within the marketplace. As consumers scan the cooler to purchase their beverages, the labeling on the package will have an impact on whether they are reaching for a Darwin brand or the competitors. Over the years Darwin’s packaging has had 3 to 4 different looks to them, and they felt it was time to change it up. “We wanted to keep our branding and message consistent with every design that will allow consumers to pinpoint a Darwin can on the shelf,” said Luke Johnson, Sales Director at Darwin Brewing Company.
Schaumburg, ILwhattheythink.com

Great Lakes Brewing Company Celebrates INX Can Design Contest Victory

Great Lakes Brewing Company team members celebrate their INX Can Design contest victory. From left to right: Adam Ritterspach, multimedia coordinator; Megan Monsman, graphic designer; Jameson Campbell, creative supervisor; and Marissa DeSantis, brand marketing manager. Schaumburg, Ill. – The team at Great Lakes Brewing Company in Cleveland recently received their...
Indianapolis, INprobrewer.com

20 BBL The Pub Brewing Company S/S Horizontal Jacketed Brite Tank (5 tanks)

20 BBL The Pub Brewing Company S/S Horizontal Jacketed Brite Tank (5 tanks) ( $7,500 ) I am selling five 20 bbl The Pub Brewing Company S/S Horizontal Jacketed Brite Tank, (Approx) 5 ft Diameter x 6 ft Straight Side x 8 ft Overall Lenght, (4) S/S Legs, Related valves, gages and piping included. The pressure rating is 15 psi. There are two CIP balls inside. I will deliver for an additional fee within a reasonable distance. The tanks are located in a warehouse about 30 minutes north of Indianapolis, IN. I am selling the tanks for $7,500 each. I also have a Carbon Steel Tank Stand, 21′ L X 6′ W X 6′ that the tanks can sit on it to save space, or sit under it allowing storage above. I’m asking $1,250 for the stand. If you buy all 5 tanks I will include the stand. They are not perfect, but I think you’ll be happy. Email me for additional pictures. Lagers are back! Don’t miss out.
Restaurantsmynews13.com

Roc Brewing celebrates 10 years on South Union Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Roc Brewing is celebrating 10 years of serving up local crafts and food. The brewery opened its doors on South Union Street in 2011. The owners prepared a special beer for their anniversary; Tsar Wars, a Russian imperial stout. Limited quantities of the beer will be available...
DrinksBeerAdvocate.com

Craft Beer Cellar / Stovetop Brewing

Look: 4 | smell: 4 | taste: 4.25 | feel: 4.5 | overall: 4.25. Pours a very cloudy opaque golden yellow color with a thin foamy head. Head retention is mild. Lacing is good. Has a mainly juicy citrus aroma. Minty, maybe some bubblegum. Crawfish spice at the end? Juicy citrus on the taste. Danky earthiness on the end. Medium bodied with moderate carbonation.
Drinkscanadianbeernews.com

The Establishment Brewing Company Releases We Are Floating In Space Triple IPA

CALGARY, AB – The Establishment Brewing Company has announced the release of a new limited edition ale. This deceptively downy Triple New England IPA does what the style suggests and brings the hops in an astronomically Milky Way. We more than dabbled in saturating products like Incognito which, besides being a definite misnomer, is a liquid concentrate aimed at achieving gratuitous levels of hoppy conspicuousness. Then, as a part of the ongoing game of one-upmanship we’re playing against ourselves, we threw another hop supercharger into the mix in the form of Cryo hops. Cryo is essentially freeze-dried lupulin, and lupulin is essentially the good stuff from the hop cone—AKA the sticky icky of the beer world and a good word to have up your sleeve for your next game of Scrabble.
Restaurantsaymag.com

Thirsty Thursday: Rapp’s Barren Brewing Company

For this week’s Thirsty Thursday, AY About You sits down with Russell Tucker, co-owner of Rapp’s Barren Brewing Company. Tucker explains how the business came to be. “Rapp’s Barren was born out of hobbies turned to passions and strangers turned to friends,” he says. “There were a few commonalities that Chris [Gordon, co-owner] and I shared in the early stages of our friendship, but by and large, the one we enjoyed the most was crafting our own beer. We spent many an evening around the old keg-turned-kettle talking about which brews were our favorite and what sort of flavors we would like to capture and sell if we were to one day have a brewery of our own. As we began to let others sample our creations, it became more evident that opening a commercial brewery was inevitable. People loved our beer, and we loved people loving our beer.”
DrinksBeerAdvocate.com

Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Company

Look: 4 | smell: 3.5 | taste: 3.75 | feel: 4 | overall: 3.5. Appearance: Pours a clear, light golden color with a bubbling body. A mild white head. SRM of 6. (4.00) Aroma: Mild aromas of pale malts upfront. Some yeast. (3.50) Flavor: The flavor has faint pale malts...
Ocean View, DECape Gazette

SoDel Concepts breaks ground on Ocean View Brewing Company

SoDel Concepts recently broke ground on Ocean View Brewing Company, the hospitality company’s 14th restaurant and second brewpub. The Rehoboth Beach hospitality group plans to open the new brewpub in early 2022. The groundbreaking took place June 3 on the property at the corner of Route 26 and Woodland Avenue...
Charlottesville, VABrewbound.com

Champion Brewing Company to Release Two New Beers This Summer

CHARLOTTESVILLE – Champion Brewing Company will release two new beers this summer: Electric Light and Inflatable Arms. Champion’s hometown run club had long expressed the desire for a recovery beer. Champion’s Director of Sales Clay Cooper said, “A huge part of our fan base was interested in a low-calorie, low-ABV beer. So, we listened, and created Electric Light, a simple, delicious beer with low carbs and one gram of protein.” Electric Light (IBU 5, 3.6% ABV) is a fruited session ale with flavors of passion fruit, mango, and Himalayan sea salt. The functional beer is landing on shelves in June, 2021.
Food & Drinkscanadiangrocer.com

Rizo Radiance collagen craft brew tea

Rizo Radiance is a line of three craft brew teas infused with marine-based collagen and other “high-performance super ingredients to unlock the full potential of your natural beauty,” according to the Toronto-based company. Each 330-mL bottle contains 5 grams of collagen and only 50 calories. It’s available in Lychee Rose, Raspberry Hibiscus, and Passion Fruit Green Tea flavours at specialty grocery retailers including Summerhill Market, The Big Carrot, McEwan and Nature’s Emporium.
Quakertown, PAwdiy.org

Two Rivers Brewing Company's Troy Reynard | The Inside Dish

Host Michael Drabenstott welcomes Troy Reynard, co-owner of Two Rivers Brewing Company in Easton to talk about the beginnings of Two Rivers, their reputation for food, and their new location in Quakertown at the Trolley Barn Public Market. Catch The Inside Dish the first Monday of every month from 6:00...
DrinksBrewbound.com

Pelican Brewing Company Introduces Pelican Pilsner

Pacific City, Oregon – Pelican Brewing Company takes on the classic and elegant Pilsner style, with the release of Pelican Pilsner. Staying true to their commitment to brewing every beer with purpose and precision, the Pelican team set out to make a lean, dry, crisp, and refreshing Pilsner reminiscent of those found in Northern Germany. As a result, this beer bears both classic elegance and balance of aromatic hops and toasty, bready malts that interplay to create the perfect palate pleaser for all beer lovers. Find our brewing team’s favorite beer now available in 12 oz. six-packs, select Pelican Mixed 12-packs, and on draft at Pelican’s three coastal brewpubs and local watering holes.
Restaurantsfranklinreporter.com

Jersey Cyclone Brewing Company Introduces Two New Brews With Party

Owners of the township’s microbrewery extended their two-year anniversary celebration on June 19 on the occasion of introducing two new beers. The new brews are called Silent Reflection and Tropical Alliance, and are available on tap and in cans and bottles at the brewery’s 14 Worlds Fair Drive location. Jan...