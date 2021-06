The roster for Team USA for the Tokyo Olympics this summer continues to take shape. Fresh off of a disappointing loss to the Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference semifinals, Brooklyn Nets star forward Kevin Durant is expected to commit to the team, as is Nets guard James Harden, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. Durant has ample Olympic experience, as he won a gold medal with Team USA at both the 2012 Olympics in London and the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janerio. Harden was also a member of the 2012 team.