Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Celestial Equinox

BeerAdvocate.com
 9 days ago

Rukeli76 from Canada (ON) look: 4.5 | smell: 4.25 | taste: 4.5 | feel: 4.25 | overall: 4.25. A collaboration with Brasserie du Bas-Canada, this is a delicious NEIPA with Citra, Nelson Sauvin, and Strata hops. Definitely one of Badlands' best IPAs. Checks all the boxes.

www.beeradvocate.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Badlands
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sports
Related
DrinksBeerAdvocate.com

Hi On Rye

Look: 4 | smell: 3.25 | taste: 3.75 | feel: 3.5 | overall: 3. It's a Rye Beer! No, it's a fruit brew! But it's sour! Label describes it as "Sour ale with hibiscus flowers." I can only presume that it's brewed with rye since there is not detectable taste of it. Actually it just tastes like hibiscus tea with lemon and no sugar. Not as unpeasant as most purely lactic concoctions, but quite sour.
Posted by
Wide Open Eats

Celestial Seasonings Tea: Aliens, Racism, and Cults With Every Cup

Many foods and drinks have pretty interesting histories, and Celestial Seasonings tea is no exception. Known primarily for their Sleepytime Tea herbal tea bags, Celestial Seasonings produces a variety of teas with flavors like black tea, fruit tea sampler, lemon zinger, rosebud, and even matcha. If you regularly drink a cup of tea from Celestial Seasonings, you may be surprised to hear about the tea company's history.
Musicflaunt.com

Deb Never | New Single & EP Announcement

Transitioning into a grunge-goes-whimsical phase, the newest single by Deb Never paints a picture of a chase through a field of poppies to escape your growing pains. Premiering on Irish Dj Annie Mac’s set on June 9, Deb Never’s latest single “Dissociate” will be followed by an original music video on June 11. Her lead single “Sorry,” released in late April 2021, will accompany the new single on Deb Never’s upcoming summer project—Where Have All the Flowers Gone. Cool and composed, “Sorry” perfectly set the tone for the introspective “Dissociate.”
Drinkswinemag.com

Weisinger 2017 Gold Vineyard Malbec (Rogue Valley)

There's great potential for this grape in the Rogue Valley. Here it was fermented with native yeast, spent 16 days on the skins, and was finished in 20% new American oak. The palate combines juicy blackberry flavors with toasty flavors of hazelnuts. Tannins are moderate but proportionate, and with another year or two of bottle age this wine should be in peak drinking condition. Paul Gregutt.
DrinksBeerAdvocate.com

Sparkling IPA

Look: 4 | smell: 4.25 | taste: 4.25 | feel: 4 | overall: 4.25. Look: Straw yellow and clear with a HUGE billowing head that is finally receding, leaving behind great lacing. Aroma: Melon, pineapple, tropical fruit, some honey-like or honeysuckle flower sweetness, and strawberries. Not getting much malt in the nose.
Drinksvinepair.com

This Summer, Beer Goes Soft-Serve

This summer, dozens of breweries are trading their shaker pints and Teku glasses for cones and cups. A small but increasing number of beverage producers are using a breakthrough technology to turn their drinks into frozen soft serve–style “ice cream.” In true scoop shop fashion, stouts and fruited sours topped with sprinkles and chocolate sauce are flying out of taprooms as temps increase.
Fountain, NCveermag.com

Fountain Flows into 757

There’s a new hard seltzer in town — Fountain. Made in New York City, this new, upstart brand is fun — from the well-carbonated bubbles, zesty citrus and berry flavors to the eye-catching packaging — screams fun. After enjoying a few cans over a recent seasonably warm weekend, I reached...
Gardeningnewlifeonahomestead.com

Is Poison Hemlock Deadly?

When I was a kid, my parents used to take us out on hiking trails almost every weekend. I was also a cub scout for a few years, and so I spent a lot of time in nature reserves on hiking trails. One thing that I learned every quickly was:...
DrinksBeerAdvocate.com

Boston Beer Company (Samuel Adams)

Look: 4.25 | smell: 4.25 | taste: 4.5 | feel: 4.5 | overall: 4.5. First enjoyed this wonderful brew at the Jamaica Plain Brewery and boy does this beer make me happy. The beer presents beautifully with an almost amber tint with a bubbly frothy head that drags down the walls of the glass as you drink. The smooth sweet somewhat syrupy beer slides down your throat with ease and then a little bit of a butter bite at the end. At 9.2 abv you’ll be surprised at the smooth and rich taste this beer has. A real treat and exclusive to JP. Would love to see the Arborway be taken to the national stage!
Astronomyarxiv.org

New ex-OH maser detections in the northern celestial hemisphere

Aims.Molecular masers, including methanol and hydroxyl masers, and in particular the ones in excited rotational states (ex-OHmasers), are one of the most informative tools for studying star-forming regions. So, the discovery, of new maser sources in theseregions is of great importance. Many studies and surveys of ex-OH maser sources have been carried out in the southern celestialhemisphere, but only a few have been done in the northern hemisphere. The specific aim of this work is to close this gap.Methods.The star-forming regions in the northern hemisphere with known active methanol masers were observed to search for newex-OH maser sources with the 32 m and 16 m radio telescopes of the Ventspils International Radio Astronomy Centre (VIRAC).Results.Three OH maser lines in the excited state at the 6035 MHz in three northern hemisphere star-forming regions are detected.The maser 189.030+0.783 was previously known, but we suggest this maser is a possible variable. We confirm recent detections ofthe ex-OH masers 85.41+0.00 and 90.92+1.49 by other authors. The magnetic field strength in the masering regions is estimated byusing right circular polarization (RCP) and left circular polarization (LCP) pair splitting. The high-velocity resolution provides uswith an estimation of a comparatively small magnetic field strength for the 189.030+0.783 and 90.92+1.49 star-forming regions.
Drinkswinemag.com

Weisinger 2017 Folin Vineyard Mourvèdre (Rogue Valley)

Tart strawberry fruit with a streak of rhubarb is at the core of this wine. The acidity is prominent but not dominant, and the slightly leathery tannins from 17 months on the skins and 20 months in one-quarter new American oak firm up the finish. Though overall this is a light red wine, it has the balance and enough stuffing to improve over the next half decade. Paul Gregutt.
Food & Drinksfood24.com

Amarula pink flamboyance

Select a deep martini-style glass. Place the egg white and sugar crystals on two separate side plates. Dip the rim of the glass first into the egg white and then into the sugar crystals to form an elegant crust. Combine raspberries and lime juice in cocktail shaker. Muddle. Add the...
Drinkswinemag.com

Roco 2018 The Stalker Pinot Noir (Willamette Valley)

As the name suggests, this is fermented with stalks, not clusters, to ramp up the phenolics. The technique has been developed over the years to make it less intrusive and more complementary to the fruit. Here the tight cherry flavors are framed with accents of green hay, fennel and stem, which stiffen up the tannins. A light touch of maple syrup runs through the finish. It's a unique wine that will reward aeration. Paul Gregutt.
Food & Drinkselectricbluefood.com

Rhubarb syrup

Rhubarb syrup – stirred in ice water and enjoyed on a warm summer day – is a staple of Swedish summer. There is nothing as refreshing as a cold glass of rabarbersaft. And since every other person in Sweden has rhubarb growing in their garden you can imagine how popular this drink is up here. It’s also surprisingly easy, and a great way to use this unusual plant.
Drinkswinemag.com

Roco 2018 Gravel Road Chardonnay (Willamette Valley)

Smooth, rich and quickly accessible, this overdelivers for the cost. The lush, ripe fruits pull together pear, peach, melon and light tropical flavors. But this is no fruit salad of a wine; there are textural highlights with sandalwood, sassafras and cinnamon spices, finishing with a hint of honey. Paul Gregutt.
LifestylePosted by
StyleCaster

These Zodiac Signs Are Guaranteed To Have The Best Summer

Summertime, the living’s easy and the astro-forecasts are in—it’s gonna be a good one! And three zodiac signs in particular are going to have the best summer of all. Like every year, we start the summer season off in the cardinal water sign of Cancer. Cancer loves communing with like-minded folk and being near agua. If you’re coastal, take your loved ones for a picnic at the beach. If you’re landlocked, head to a lake, river or even just a waterpark. Soak up this sweet energy while you can!
Food & Drinkstakestwoeggs.com

Mango Pomelo Sago (楊枝甘露)

This tropical fruit Mango Pomelo Sago combines the sweet nectar of fresh mangos, creamy coconut milk, and chewy tapioca sago pearls. This easy and healthy 20-minute dessert is so refreshing it is ideal for those hot summer months. My mom tends to shows her love by dropping off a giant...