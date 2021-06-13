Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Middle East

Illegal West Bank outpost could be first real test for new government

By Elisha Ben Kimon
YNET News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe illegal West Bank outpost of Eviatar has been growing at an abnormal rate ever since it was set up one month ago, with 50 families already in situ. Its fate will ultimately be decided by fervently pro-settlement Prime Minister-designate Naftali Bennett and his government that spans the spectrum of Israelis politics.

www.ynetnews.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Benjamin Netanyahu
Person
Benny Gantz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Bank#Palestinians#Outpost#Israelis#Idf#Samaria Regional Council#Zionist#Arabs#Defense#The Defense Ministry
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Facebook
Country
Palestine
News Break
Middle East
Related
Middle EastJewish Ledger

Poll: Majority of Palestinians support Hamas, not Palestinian Authority

(JNS) Palestinian attitudes have undergone a “paradigm shift” in favor of Hamas, according to a new study. The survey, conducted by the Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research, found that 53 percent of Palestinians now agree with the statement “Hamas is most deserving of representing and leading the Palestinian people,” versus only 14 percent who say the same of Fatah, led by Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas. The poll was conducted in Judea, Samaria and the Gaza Strip between June 9-12. Sample size was 1,200 adults interviewed face-to-face in 120 random locations. The margin of error was given as 3 percent. The study also found the “overwhelming majority of Palestinians” (77 percent) believe that Hamas won the recent conflict with Israel. Eighteen percent said neither side won and two percent said both won. Only one percent believed Israel had emerged the victor. The vast majority, 94 percent, said they were proud of the Gaza Strip’s performance during the May conflict, with 39 percent explaining they were proud because Gaza had delivered a strike in defense of Jerusalem and exposed the weakness of the Israeli army.
Middle EastThe Jewish Press

Hamas Leader in Gaza Demands Immediate Transfer of Qatari Cash

Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar raised demands for the immediate transfer of Qatari cash to the Gaza Strip, threatening an escalation if that failed to happen, Kan news reported on Monday evening. Sinwar reportedly made the comments during a meeting on Monday with the U.N. Middle East peace envoy Tor Wennesland...
Middle EastMidland Reporter-Telegram

Palestinians say Israel has eased some restrictions on Gaza

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Israel on Monday eased some restrictions on the Gaza Strip that have threatened a fragile cease-fire, Palestinian officials said. Hamas, however, said the move was really Israel's attempt to pressure the militant group into making concessions. The officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity...
Middle EastPalestine Chronicle

PA FM: New Israeli Government has ‘Emboldened’ Jewish Settlers

Illegal Jewish settlers have stepped up their violence against Palestinians since the new government headed by Naftali Bennett was sworn in last weekend, the Palestinian Authority said on Sunday. “There is a noticeable increase in crimes by settlers against the Palestinians,” said the PA Foreign Ministry. “It seems that the...
Middle EastThe media Line.org

Explosive Bill Poses First Test for Israel’s Strained Bennett Government

Islamic member of coalition set to oppose controversial decision, leaving the prime minister dependent on Netanyahu’s opposition. Israel’s rocky coalition government will soon face its first major test, after Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked on Thursday announced that next week she will introduce a resolution to extend an existing law prohibiting Palestinians married to Israeli citizens from living in Israel.
Middle EastThe Jewish Press

Nine ‘FIRSTS’ About Israel’s New Government

For the first time in 12 years, Israel’s Likud Party and its head, Benjamin Netanyahu, have moved from the prime minister’s seat to the opposition in the Knesset. The new government, sworn in Sunday night, brings into power a broad coalition of eight political parties, spanning the country’s political spectrum.
MilitaryPosted by
The Associated Press

Palestinians say Israeli forces kill 3 in West Bank raid

JENIN, West Bank (AP) — Israeli troops shot and killed three Palestinians, including two security officers, in a shootout that erupted in the occupied West Bank town of Jenin during what appeared to be an Israeli arrest raid overnight, Palestinian officials said Thursday. Israel and the Palestinian Authority coordinate security...
Middle EastYNET News

Netanyahu revives row over canceled right-wing Jerusalem march

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reignited a row over a controversial right-wing march through the Muslim Quarter of the Old City of Jerusalem, which was canceled Monday after the organizers rejected a new route suggested by police. Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter. In late-night consultations Monday, Netanyahu tasked Israel...
WorldCleveland Jewish News

Israel using vaccines rejected by Palestinian Authority

Israeli Health Ministry Director General Hezi Levi said on Monday that Israel was using the COVID-19 vaccines that the Palestinian Authority had rejected. The vaccines Israel had planned to send to the P.A. are being used “right now, today, to vaccinate adults and their children,” Levi told Channel 12. “We...