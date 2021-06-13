Cancel
Dining: After a big week for restaurants, even more on the way in Rome, Cartersville. Menus: Lobrillo’s doubles down on dogs, sides. Southern Flavor brings the meats. Take the cow on vacation; maybe win mor’ chicken.

By hometownheadlines
hometownheadlines.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn the way: Bids are sought for two Cartersville projects, still below radar right now. One is a restaurant with a permit value of $350,000; another is identified as a “sports bar” for $125,000. Newcomers we’ve already heard about in Cartersville include:. Chipotle in front of Academy Sports at 405...

hometownheadlines.com
