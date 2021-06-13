Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rome, GA

Truett’s Chick-fil-A Sports. Rome Braves take double header vs. Tourists Saturday night; series finale today at 2 p.m. Atlanta Braves lose fourth straight. Cave Spring Festival Road Race results; 6 area residents in top 10.

By hometownheadlines
hometownheadlines.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTruett’s Chick-fli-A, 264 Shorter Ave., 6 a.m.-10 p.m. Drive-through, curbside and Door Dash. Mount Berry Mall, 11 a.m.-8:30 p.m. (curbside, carryout, Door Dash). Shipping Container, 6 a.m.-10 p.m. All Monday-Saturday. BASEBALL. Rome Braves takes game one, 6-2, over Tourists. 5-run in fifth enough to win game two, 5-2. Media release:...

hometownheadlines.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Georgia Sports
Rome, GA
Sports
City
Rome, GA
City
Atlanta, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Series Finale#Baseball Rome Braves#Tourists#The R Braves#Home Run Hill#Unc Greensboro#The Family#Roster Atlanta Braves#Marlins
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
ChinaPosted by
CNN

Hong Kong's biggest pro-democracy newspaper to close as Beijing tightens its grip

Hong Kong (CNN Business) — One year was all it took for a Beijing-imposed National Security Law to take down Hong Kong's largest and loudest pro-democracy newspaper. Next Media announced Wednesday that Apple Daily, its flagship tabloid, would stop publishing no later than Saturday due to an untenable environment in which its journalists had been arrested and millions of dollars in assets had been frozen. Its digital platform will no longer be accessible after Saturday, the company said in a statement.
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

U.S. not expected to hit Biden's 70% COVID vaccination goal by July 4

Washington — Top U.S. officials acknowledged Tuesday that the U.S. will not meet President Biden's goal of having 70% of American adults receiving at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose by July 4. But White House coronavirus response coordinator Jeff Zients announced that the U.S. has vaccinated at least 70% of U.S. adults ages 30 and older.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CBS News

Pelosi considers committee to investigate the January 6 attack

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi plans to announce this week whether she will create a select committee to investigate the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, her spokesperson tweeted. Several news outlets, including CBS News, initially reported that Pelosi had told some House Democrats that she would create a committee to investigate the attack, citing a source familiar with her comments.