‘This Is Us’: The Heartbreaking Reason Chrissy Metz and Chris Sullivan Avoid Talking About Toby and Kate
This Is Us often provides several tearjerker moments. Since its pilot in 2016, many fans have credited the show for highlighting real-life issues such as adoption, obesity, race, and the foster care system. Additionally, the series tackles the Pearson family’s relationships. During the This Is Us season 5 finale, fans discovered that Kate (Chrissy Metz) would divorce her husband, Toby (Chris Sullivan), and get remarried in season 6.www.cheatsheet.com