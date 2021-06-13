Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

‘This Is Us’: The Heartbreaking Reason Chrissy Metz and Chris Sullivan Avoid Talking About Toby and Kate

By Elizabeth Randolph
Posted by 
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This Is Us often provides several tearjerker moments. Since its pilot in 2016, many fans have credited the show for highlighting real-life issues such as adoption, obesity, race, and the foster care system. Additionally, the series tackles the Pearson family’s relationships. During the This Is Us season 5 finale, fans discovered that Kate (Chrissy Metz) would divorce her husband, Toby (Chris Sullivan), and get remarried in season 6.

www.cheatsheet.com
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

107K+
Followers
63K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chrissy Metz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#This Is Us#Entertainment Weekly
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Obesity
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesbrandygranatarealestate.com

‘This is Us’ Star Chrissy Metz Upgrades to Ritzy Bell Canyon Villa

Back in 2018, Chrissy Metz forked out $1.6 million for a mostly nondescript ranch house in the San Fernando Valley’s ultra-suburban Tarzana neighborhood. After three years, the “This Is Us” actress is upgrading from that starter home in a big way, doling out $3.5 million for a striking mansion on 2+ acres in prestigious Bell Canyon, a guard-gated community adjacent to Woodland Hills and lying due north of Calabasas.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Kate Hudson's daughter is her mini-me in adorable new photo

Kate Hudson had fans doing a double-take after she shared an adorable new photo of her "mini-me" daughter, Rani. The Almost Famous actress posted the sweet snap on Instagram, which showed the two-year-old biting into a strawberry with the biggest smile on her face. Kate simply captioned the image with...
Family RelationshipsPopculture

Kris Jenner Reveals Which of Her Daughters Is 'Hardest' to Manage

As Keeping Up With the Kardashians came to an end, the famous family revealed a few secrets during an interview with Andy Cohen during a reunion show. With no questions off limits, Cohen asked the family matriarch, Kris Jenner, which one of her kids is the easiest to deal with and which one is the hardest, and she didn't hold back. As a response, Jenner said that her oldest child Kourtney Kardashian was the most difficult, while one of her youngest, Kendall Jenner, was the easiest.
CelebritiesPopculture

'RHOBH' Star Lisa Rinna Blasted as 'Ignorant' for Latest Controversial Post

Lisa Rinna is taking some flak from fans for her cavalier attitude towards drinking and alcoholism. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star made an Instagram post on Friday joking that if she were a therapist, she would simply tell her clients: "Oh shut the f— up and have a drink." Many followers who rely on therapy commented that this was "ignorant" of Rinna.
Celebritieshazard-herald.com

Naya Rivera's father opens up about 'heartbreaking' last conversation

Naya Rivera's father has recalled that he urged her not to go swimming before her death. The 'Glee' actress died at the age of 33 in July 2020 after drowning at Lake Piru in California while swimming with her four-year-old son Josey – who was found alive on their rented boat – and George Rivera recalled the horrible feeling he had after what turned out to be the pair's final FaceTime call.
TV & Videoscelebratingthesoaps.com

General Hospital Spoilers Wednesday, June 23: Michael Debates, Alexis’ Discovery, Brook Lynn Explodes

General Hospital spoilers for Wednesday, June 23 reveal that Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell) will be urged to tell the truth. However, he isn’t sure if that’s a good idea right now. Alexis Davis (Nancy Lee Grahn) and Shawn Butler (Sean Blakemore) make a discovery. Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright) and Elizabeth “Liz” Baldwin (Rebecca Herbst) bond over their grief.
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

NCIS Star Confirms Departure From The Series After Season 18 With Touching Message

Warning: Spoilers ahead for the finale of NCIS Season 18. Look away until you've watched!. When a series lasts as long as NCIS has, it's going to have some turnover. Obviously, the hit procedural has already seen several popular cast members leave during the course of 18 seasons (and some under not great circumstances), but that doesn't mean that it's ever easy for viewers to let go of yet another one of their favorite actors and the character they helped bring to life every week. Now, a newly departed NCIS star has confirmed that they won't be returning, and sent a touching message to the fans.
MusicTODAY.com

Chris Martin talks about return to performing live

Catch Jill Martin’s interview with Gwyneth Paltrow on ‘Shop TODAY with Jill Martin’. Live music and live crowds returned to the TODAY plaza after 477 days as Coldplay took the stage! “It’s just wonderful,” lead singer Chris Martin told the TODAY team. “We forget that’s the main part of our band, really — it’s people.”
Moviesvitalthrills.com

Chris Pratt, Yvonne Strahovski and More Talk About The Tomorrow War

Vital Thrills got a chance to attend the press conference for the upcoming sci-fi action film The Tomorrow War, starring Chris Pratt, Yvonne Strahovski and J.K. Simmons. The movie will launch exclusively on Prime Video in over 240 countries and territories on July 2, 2021. In The Tomorrow War, the...
Celebritiessamfordcrimson.com

US model Chrissy Teigen apologises for online ‘trolling’

Image copyrightGetty Imagesimage captionUS model and author Chrissy Teigen. Chrissy Teigen has broken a month-long social media silence to apologise for bullying several people on Twitter. In a blog post, the US model reflected on "the crushing weight of regret for the things I've said in the past". Teigen published...
CelebritiesPosted by
HOLAUSA

Kate Winslet talks about her most iconic movie makeovers

Kate Winslet is looking back at her different hair makeovers for her iconic characters in Titanic and Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind. The star confessed that she felt completely rebellious with blue hair on the set of the 2012 film, portraying Clementine, starring alongside Jim Carrey,...
CelebritiesPosted by
Floor8

Elizabeth Olsen casually revealed she's married to Robbie Arnett as she gushes over 'husband' to Kaley Cuoco

Die-hard Elizabeth Olsen fans would not be surprised by recent reports that the 32-year-old Marvel actress secretly tied the knot to her musician boyfriend, Robbie Arnett, during quarantine, after Elizabeth happened to do some press work while promoting WandaVision, she used the name Elizabeth Arnett' but now the 'strongest' Avenger casually confirmed it while speaking to Kaley Cuoco for Variety's Actors on Actors series.
TV & VideosPosted by
CinemaBlend

Sophia Bush May Never Return To Chicago P.D., But What About A One Tree Hill Revival?

The WB/CW drama One Tree Hill came to an end nearly a decade ago and, with three of its stars -- Sophia Bush, Hilarie Burton Morgan and Bethany Joy Lenz -- coming together to do a podcast to reflect on their time on the hit series, it raises a question of whether or not a return to Tree Hill, North Carolina is possible. Bush may never return to NBC’s Chicago P.D. following her exit and, now, she's speaking on the chances of her joining a OTH revival.
TV & Videoscelebratingthesoaps.com

General Hospital Leak: Who Is The Mystery Woman Helping Ryan In Pentonville?

General Hospital spoilers and rumors tease that there is a mystery woman in Pentonville Prison, possibly in the infirmary or mental health ward area who is helping Ryan Chamberlain (Jon Lindstrom) deliver letters and packages to places in Port Charles. Alexis Davis (Nancy Lee Grahn) will be shocked to make this discovery in a possible future episode of General Hospital!