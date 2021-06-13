Independence Day celebrations: They start this Saturday with Lindale parade, festival. Cave Spring’s parade, fireworks are July 3; Cartersville splits it, July 3 and 4; Rome fireworks the night of the Fourth of July.

Saturday, June 26: Lindale Independence Day Celebration and Parade. Restoration Lindale Inc. announces the Seventh Annual Lindale Independence Day Celebration Parade Grand Marshal is “Coach” David Jones. More than 30 vendors along with food, arts and crafts, and tons of homemade items will be part of the festival on South First Street from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. The parade will line up at Pepperell Primary School at 9:30 a.m. and begin at 10 a.m. It will wind through Park Avenue and end at First Baptist Church Lindale (no entry fee). Also planned: A wreath laying at the Lindale World War II Memorial Wall in front of the Gilbreath Center at 11:30 a.m. with the Lindale American Legion Post 136 and Restoration Lindale’s. Board of Directors. The parade rain date is Sunday June 27, with lineup at 2:30 p.m. and the parade at 3 p.m. Please click Facebook for more.