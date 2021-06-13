Ware Mechanical Weather Center: Around 400 customers without power Sunday morning from Saturday storms. Low to mid 90s at least into Wednesday; storms, rain should end today.
POWER OUTAGES at 7:20 a.m. Sunday. 9 customers in Gordon County. There will be a chance of thunderstorms across North and Central Georgia today, then mainly confined to parts of central Georgia Monday through Wednesday. Thunderstorms will again be possible across North and Central Georgia on Friday. FORECAST. Sunday: A...hometownheadlines.com