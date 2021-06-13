Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Ware Mechanical Weather Center: Around 400 customers without power Sunday morning from Saturday storms. Low to mid 90s at least into Wednesday; storms, rain should end today.

By hometownheadlines
hometownheadlines.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePOWER OUTAGES at 7:20 a.m. Sunday. 9 customers in Gordon County. There will be a chance of thunderstorms across North and Central Georgia today, then mainly confined to parts of central Georgia Monday through Wednesday. Thunderstorms will again be possible across North and Central Georgia on Friday. FORECAST. Sunday: A...

hometownheadlines.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Georgia Power#Central Georgia#Polk#Bartow#North Georgia Emc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Wichita Falls, TXnewschannel6now.com

Storms are around this morning, but will be gone this afternoon

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Monday, it is going to be a hot one. We will have a high of 95 with partly cloudy skies. We will continue to see a few showers and thunderstorms this morning. However, by this afternoon, they will go away. Tuesday is looking hot as well. We will see a high of 96 with sunny skies. Due to the amount of moisture in the atmosphere, we are going to continue to see humid conditions. Wednesday is going to be hot as well. We will have a high of 97 with humid conditions. Thursday, it is looking like we could see one of the hottest days this year. We look to have a high of 98 with sunny skies. Friday is looking even hotter. Friday we will have a high of 99 with sunny skies. As of right now, Monday morning is the only time frame we are looking at rain chances.
Knoxville, TNwvlt.tv

More rain and storms expected Wednesday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Heavy downpours are likely today which could lead to some localized flooding issues. Keep the WVLT Weather App with you throughout the day for the latest. WHAT TO EXPECT. Dew points will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s which makes it feel muggy and...
Chicago, ILnewsfinale.com

Chicago Weather: Humid, isolated storms Wednesday

CHICAGO (WLS) — Humid with isolated storms on Wednesday. Highs in the mid-80s. Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app. Here’s your 7-day weather forecast. Wednesday: Humid with isolated storms. High: 85, Low: 66. Thursday: Humid with isolated storms. High: 86, Low: 67. Friday: Sunny, cooler...
EnvironmentWNEM

Weather Repeat Today, Better Rain Chances Saturday

Good Friday morning Mid-Michigan! We hope your week has been going well so far, and we wish you a good weekend too. If our weather was a vinyl record, it would have a big scratch in it as we have been stuck on repeat all week. Today is going to be much the same thanks to this summer pattern. Let's break it all down in the forecast!
Lincoln, NEkfornow.com

Storms Blow Through Lincoln Friday Morning With Rain and Wind

LINCOLN–(KFOR June 11)–A storm system that started late Thursday night in the panhandle of Nebraska and moved eastward early Friday morning ended up in eastern Nebraska by mid-morning, producing heavy rain and some damaging winds. The National Weather Service posted a severe thunderstorm watch for the Lincoln area through 11am...
EnvironmentWLOX

Tropical Storm Claudette formed Saturday morning

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Tropical Storm Claudette officially formed early Saturday morning. Strong gusty winds over 40 mph extend well away from the center, which is expected to track through southeast Louisiana through Saturday morning. There have been some gusts near 55-60 MPH in parts of South Mississippi. South Mississippi...
Environmentwfft.com

Weather Blog: Isolated Storms Saturday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — The hot and humid conditions continue to dominate on Saturday. It will be a muggy and uncomfortable start to the day. Download the FOX 55 Severe Weather Center App on Apple. Download the FOX 55 Severe Weather Center App on Android. Around sunrise, temperatures will...
Environmentabc17news.com

Tracking a few storms through Saturday morning, heat continues

TONIGHT: A few strong storms possible for areas along and west of Highway 63 through early evening. Some of these could bring heavy rain and isolated damaging winds. Partly cloudy with isolated to scattered showers and storms overnight. Lows in the lower 70s. TOMORROW: Partly to mostly sunny with a...
EnvironmentWLUC

Mostly sunny start Sunday, then clouding up with chance of rain, t-storms

High pressure over the Northern Great Plains brings drier conditions to the U.P. atmosphere overnight and into Sunday morning, though lingering moisture in the eastern counties can produce patchy fog conditions until midmorning. Overall, a mostly sunny start U.P. wide until a developing clipper system from the Canadian Prairies approaches the Western Upper Peninsula Sunday afternoon. This will bring scattered rain showers and a chance of thunderstorms to the region into the evening.
EnvironmentWNEM

Storms ending tonight, drier for Sunday

Good Saturday evening/night Mid-Michigan! We hope your weekend is going great so far. After more showers and severe storms today, your Sunday is looking a lot quieter in the rain department. Let's break it all down!. Tonight. Some showers and thunderstorms will linger early, but we completely dry out for...