‘Furry Vengeance’ Became Brendan Fraser’s Lowest-Rated Film for Its Eco-Friendly yet ‘Vaguely Racist’ Messaging

Kevin Bacon definitely isn’t a stranger to horror or being the bad guy since he did end up being one of the many that fell victim to the killer in the first Friday the 13th, and he did star in the movie Tremors with Fred Ward and Michael Gross. He’s also starred in X-Men: First Class as Sebastian Shaw and RIPD with Ryan Reynolds, so he knows how to play the part of a villain. Any mention of Elijah Wood as the villain for the reboot of The Toxic Avenger appears to have been in error since it’s been established that Bacon will be taking on the role, likely as an over the top type of villain that will end up being the epitome of bad, and who won’t care. Peter Dinklage is set to play the titular role, which is different considering his stature. It could be interesting all the same since the movie has been stuck in development hell for so long that it’s likely that many people thought it would never get made. At the moment there’s no release date for the movie, but filming should begin any time if it hasn’t already.