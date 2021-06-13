Leadership lessons: Retired Coast Guard vice admiral — who once served in Eureka — releases her first book
Former Humboldt County resident Sandra Stosz has written a new book, “Breaking Ice and Breaking Glass: Leading in Uncharted Waters” (Koehler Books). “The book gives back leadership lessons learned over my 40 years serving with the U.S. Coast Guard, including three years in Eureka. … At the time, the U.S. Coast Guard had a ship, the cutter Clover, homeported in Eureka,” Stosz said.www.times-standard.com