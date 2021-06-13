Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Eureka, CA

Leadership lessons: Retired Coast Guard vice admiral — who once served in Eureka — releases her first book

By Heather Shelton
Eureka Times-Standard
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Humboldt County resident Sandra Stosz has written a new book, “Breaking Ice and Breaking Glass: Leading in Uncharted Waters” (Koehler Books). “The book gives back leadership lessons learned over my 40 years serving with the U.S. Coast Guard, including three years in Eureka. … At the time, the U.S. Coast Guard had a ship, the cutter Clover, homeported in Eureka,” Stosz said.

www.times-standard.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Humboldt County, CA
Entertainment
State
Massachusetts State
State
Washington State
State
Connecticut State
City
Washington, CA
Humboldt County, CA
Government
Eureka, CA
Entertainment
State
Virginia State
Local
California Entertainment
Local
California Government
County
Humboldt County, CA
Eureka, CA
Government
City
Eureka, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#First Coast#Cape Cod#Antarctica#Retired Coast Guard#The U S Coast Guard#Clover#The Coast Guard Academy#The Coast Guard#Recruit Training Center#Candidate School#Polar Star#Coast Guard Headquarters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Military
News Break
Politics
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Senate GOP blocks voting rights bill

Senate Republicans on Tuesday blocked a sweeping bill to overhaul federal elections, ratcheting up already inflamed tensions over voting rights. Senators voted 50-50 in the evenly divided Senate on advancing the For the People Act, splitting along party lines and failing to get the 60 votes needed to overcome a GOP filibuster.
New York City, NYPosted by
The Hill

New York City begins wait for results in mayoral primary

Polls have closed in New York as voters begin what could be a long wait for the final results in the city’s Democratic mayoral primary. The primary is the most consequential race in New York City in years, as the winner of the nominating contest will be virtually guaranteed a ticket to Gracie Mansion and tasked with grappling with a slew of pressing issues, including a rise in violent crime and the continued recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.
College SportsPosted by
NBC News

Scott LemieuxThe NCAA Supreme Court ruling heralds the end of the era of unpaid student athletes

The dismantling of the National Collegiate Athletic Association’s monopoly system over college sports is long overdue and, on Monday, the Supreme Court appeared to agree. That’s when it rejected arguments by the NCAA and declared that the association’s decrees limiting colleges from providing qualified educational expenses to players violated antitrust law.