Video Games

Far Cry 6 Season Pass Will Let You Play as Far Cry’s Most Notorious Villain’s

By Burhan
 2021-06-13

Cover picture for the articleWhen thinking about Far Cry’s from the past the most memorable thing that comes to mind are the villain’s. So Far Cry 6 season pass is taking that memory and bringing it back for the players to enjoy once more. Vaas Montenegro, Pagan Min and Joseph Seed all three villain’s were...

#Season Pass#Far Cry 6#Dlc#Xbox Series X S#Xbox One#Stadia
