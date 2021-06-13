Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Eureka, CA

Rotary News: Providing food for kids

By Heather Shelton
Eureka Times-Standard
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMembers of the Rotary Club of Southwest Eureka recently joined Old Town Rotary Club, Rotary Club of Eureka, and Humboldt Bay Soroptimist members as they selected and packed bags of food for the Food for People Backpacks for Kids program. The sacks of food were delivered to elementary school students who may otherwise have gone hungry over the weekend. Southwest Eureka Rotary has participated in the program since 2008, providing funding and weekly hands-on participation in the collaborative effort. More than 100 bags of food each week are provided to children as part of the club’s decades-long and ongoing commitment to children, students, health and hunger relief. Pictured are Southwest Eureka Rotarians Emily Kirsch and club president John Vandermolen. Not pictured: Elan Firpo, Ken Singleton, Marie Liscom, Paul McGinty and Club Project Coordinator Mike Newman.

www.times-standard.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Eureka, CA
Society
Local
California Society
City
Eureka, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Singleton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hunger#Backpacks#Charity#Rotary News#Old Town Rotary Club#Rotary Club Of Eureka#Southwest Eureka Rotary#Club Project
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Charities
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Senate GOP blocks voting rights bill

Senate Republicans on Tuesday blocked a sweeping bill to overhaul federal elections, ratcheting up already inflamed tensions over voting rights. Senators voted 50-50 in the evenly divided Senate on advancing the For the People Act, splitting along party lines and failing to get the 60 votes needed to overcome a GOP filibuster.
New York City, NYPosted by
The Hill

New York begins wait for results in mayoral primary

Polls have closed in New York as voters begin what could be a long wait for the final results in the city’s Democratic mayoral primary. The primary is the most consequential race in New York City in years, as the winner of the nominating contest will be virtually guaranteed a ticket to Gracie Mansion and tasked with grappling with a slew of pressing issues, including a rise in violent crime and the continued recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.
College SportsPosted by
NBC News

Scott LemieuxThe NCAA Supreme Court ruling heralds the end of the era of unpaid student athletes

The dismantling of the National Collegiate Athletic Association’s monopoly system over college sports is long overdue and, on Monday, the Supreme Court appeared to agree. That’s when it rejected arguments by the NCAA and declared that the association’s decrees limiting colleges from providing qualified educational expenses to players violated antitrust law.