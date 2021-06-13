Rotary News: Providing food for kids

Members of the Rotary Club of Southwest Eureka recently joined Old Town Rotary Club, Rotary Club of Eureka, and Humboldt Bay Soroptimist members as they selected and packed bags of food for the Food for People Backpacks for Kids program. The sacks of food were delivered to elementary school students who may otherwise have gone hungry over the weekend. Southwest Eureka Rotary has participated in the program since 2008, providing funding and weekly hands-on participation in the collaborative effort. More than 100 bags of food each week are provided to children as part of the club’s decades-long and ongoing commitment to children, students, health and hunger relief. Pictured are Southwest Eureka Rotarians Emily Kirsch and club president John Vandermolen. Not pictured: Elan Firpo, Ken Singleton, Marie Liscom, Paul McGinty and Club Project Coordinator Mike Newman.