FMJRA 2.0: Working Bars & Sideshows, Along The Twilight Zone

By Animal’s Hump Day News
The Other McCain
 10 days ago

EBL (15) (tied) A View From The Beach and 357 Magnum (10)

theothermccain.com
#Week Ending#The Twilight Zone#Dunkin Donuts#Silicon Valley#Fmjra#Working Bars Sideshows
ElectronicsScience Now

A hybrid underwater robot for multidisciplinary investigation of the ocean twilight zone

You are currently viewing the abstract. Mesobot, an autonomous underwater vehicle, addresses specific unmet needs for observing and sampling a variety of phenomena in the ocean’s midwaters. The midwater hosts a vast biomass, has a role in regulating climate, and may soon be exploited commercially, yet our scientific understanding of it is incomplete. Mesobot has the ability to survey and track slow-moving animals and to correlate the animals’ movements with critical environmental measurements. Mesobot will complement existing oceanographic assets such as towed, remotely operated, and autonomous vehicles; shipboard acoustic sensors; and net tows. Its potential to perform behavioral studies unobtrusively over long periods with substantial autonomy provides a capability that is not presently available to midwater researchers. The 250-kilogram marine robot can be teleoperated through a lightweight fiber optic tether and can also operate untethered with full autonomy while minimizing environmental disturbance. We present recent results illustrating the vehicle’s ability to automatically track free-swimming hydromedusae (Solmissus sp.) and larvaceans (Bathochordaeus stygius) at depths of 200 meters in Monterey Bay, USA. In addition to these tracking missions, the vehicle can execute preprogrammed missions collecting image and sensor data while also carrying substantial auxiliary payloads such as cameras, sonars, and samplers.
Lifestylesideshow.com

Storm Premium Format Figure by Sideshow

A brand new X-Men Collectible from Sideshow in the near future. Sign-up on the RSVP list today for the Storm Premium Format™ Figure and receive updates on this Marvel collectible!
Lifestyleweberknapp.com

What Are Restaurant/Bar Countertop Hinges? How Do They Work?

Lift assists for bar and countertop openings are essential features in modern taverns, kitchens, and restaurants. Beyond just looking cool, they have many functional purposes. However, they can also be a hindrance and a danger, especially if asked to hold up a counter made of quartz or another heavy material.
Moviesnewpaper24.com

Shadow within the Cloud film assessment: Chloe Grace Moretz stars in pulpy mixture of World Warfare II journey thriller and Twilight Zone monster mash – NEWPAPER24

Shadow within the Cloud film assessment: Chloe Grace Moretz stars in pulpy mixture of World Warfare II journey thriller and Twilight Zone monster mash. 2.5/5 starsChloe Grace Moretz performs a feminine flight officer who goes toe to toe with a stowaway critter in Shadow in the Cloud, a knowingly pulpy airborne thriller that’s equal components World Warfare II journey and Twilight Zone monster mash. Filmmaker Roseanne Liang reworks a screenplay by Max Landis right into a gleefully ridiculous romp that absolutely embraces its extra outlandish narrative components, whereas championing the girls of the allied forces who risked their lives alongside their typically…
Wildlifembari.org

Vertical migration timing illuminates importance of predator pressure in the ocean’s twilight zone

At dusk, millions of fishes, crustaceans, squids, and other animals leave the ocean’s twilight zone and swim to the surface. At dawn, they return to deeper waters. New research by MBARI Senior Scientist Kelly Benoit-Bird and Mark Moline—director of the University of Delaware’s School of Marine Science & Policy—used autonomous robotics outfitted with acoustic technology to examine the timing of animals’ movements out of the depths. Their findings shed new light on why deep-sea animals embark on their massive migration each night.
BicyclesBikerumor

Beast Riser & Flat Bar 2.0 reinforced light carbon MTB bars clamp lightweight cockpits

Beast Components takes their already “extremely light and ultra stable” mountain bike handlebars and given them a Riser & Flat Bar 2.0 update to better deal with lightweight components. As component makers have machined away more & more material to shed weight from their own parts, carbon bars have taken the brunt of more uneven clamping forces. So, Beast dove deep into analyzing the impacts of those less uniform forces, and is reinforcing all of their MTB bars to greatly improve safety at the cost of just a few grams…
Shoppingkentlive.news

Act of kindness instantly repaid when woman let man jump queue at till

A woman who let a shopper jump in front of her in the queue at Aldi was shocked to find he instantly repaid her kindness - and she decided to pay it forward. The woman was queuing at Aldi on Monday afternoon with a trolley full of goods when she spotted a man who had just two items to pay for, reports The Echo.
TV & Videoscastleinsider.com

PHOTOS, VIDEO: Pre-Show Returns to The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

There is no more physical distancing in the entire Tower of Terror queue. When entering the library, guests are told to fill in all the available space. A crack of thunder and lightning causes the power to go out, except for the TV, where the familiar Twilight Zone intro plays. Rod Sterling then tells us the story of the Hollywood Tower Hotel. After the pre show, guests are ushered onwards...
Amomama

Daily Joke: A Farmer Was Sitting in the Neighborhood Bar

Today's #jokeoftheday is about a farmer who had a bad day at the bar and decided to drown away his sorrows at the neighborhood bar with a drink in his hand. One day a farmer went to the neighborhood bar to get stupid drunk. As he was drinking away his sorrows, a man approached him at the bar and asked why he was drinking heavily. The farmer nodded and said, "Some things you just can't explain."
InspireMore

‘I don’t wait for my sister to ask before I take her baby. ‘I’m bringing him to the bedroom, turning on my favorite show, and he is mine for the next 2 hours.’: Mom of 3 urges ‘stand in the gap’

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “I don’t wait for my sister to ask before I take her baby. Oops. That kinda sounds like kidnapping. Allow me to explain. When I visit my...
Newsweek

Tree Cut Exactly in Half After 'Petty' Dispute Between Neighbors

Hilarious photos circulating online show what happens when neighborly conflict is taken to the extreme. A tree, located on the very edge of one property, has been allegedly been sawed in half vertically by its next-door neighbor, and photos from the scene are prompting people to weigh in. The sixteen-foot-tall...
Chattanooga Daily News

Woman “forced to change shirts” at Disney World as staff say her top is ‘inappropriate’

A girl was escorted to a store at Disney World and forced to change out of her top which was deemed inappropriate by staff. The 22-year-old girl said she was confronted by a member of staff who told her she was breaching the park’s dress code and her cropped top was “inappropriate”. She was then escorted to the nearest gift store to choose a new top to wear. She was visiting the park with her parents and sister last week when she said the incident happened.