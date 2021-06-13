Q&A with Chris Thile: Making an album with just his mandolin, letting the devil sing and why America needs its own Jools Holland

It’s hard not to smile when you hear The Flatlanders. For one, Butch Hancock, Joe Ely, and Jimmie Dale Gilmore so seldom release recorded music together, that it’s an event akin to the rarest of astronomical and celestial events. Consider also that when the trio does appear in the context of a song, performance, or apparition in the West Texas night, they’re clearly having the time of their lives! Treasure of Love is no exception. Recorded in phases and completed during the COVID-19 pandemic, Ely, Gilmore, and Hancock mine their earliest influences to create an album as raucous as a roadhouse on Saturday night and welcome as friends around the kitchen table. Treasure of Love features iconic cuts written by George Jones, Johnny Cash, Bob Dylan, Townes Van Zandt (of course), Leon Russell, and others, but it’s fresh loot in the form of original tunes recorded for the very first time that more than deliver on the alt-country prophecy The Flatlanders etched in the panhandle dirt 50 years ago.