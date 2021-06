Ask Yasmin Joseph about her childhood, and her mind races to Notting Hill Carnival. The London-born author and playwright remembers it as a sweltering cornucopia of colour and excitement, which spread right from her home to the streets. She recalls meticulously helping her mother – who was working at a youth club on Harrow Road – with the costumes; their bath was filled with tie-dyed T-shirts to sell. “I would wear my costume on the road and [my mum would] put me to sleep on top of the speaker and I’d literally just be there vibrating,” says the 29-year-old. “It feels in my bones in that way.”