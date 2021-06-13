Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Modernizing NATO Requires Dealing With Turkey

Posted by 
National Interest
National Interest
 9 days ago

Blaise Misztal

Turkey, NATO,

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P3fHm_0aSs61zU00

NATO needs to develop mechanisms for censoring and, if necessary, ousting members that fail to live up to NATO’s democratic principles or weaken its collective security.

Modernizing NATO Requires Dealing With Turkey

The agenda of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) summit next week in Brussels will be dominated by questions of how to transform the Cold War-era alliance of democracies to face twenty-first-century challenges from authoritarian states like Russia and China. The answer lies in first dealing with an authoritarian state within NATO: Turkey.

During his nearly two decades at Turkey’s helm, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan persuaded three successive U.S. presidents that he was crucial to achieving U.S. interests in the Middle East. Presidents George W. Bush, Barack Obama, and Donald Trump saw in Erdoğan a partner for, respectively, promoting democracy in the region, repairing strained U.S.-Muslim relations, and shouldering the burden of fighting the Islamic State or perhaps even Iran.

Throughout this period, however, Erdoğan moved Turkey further away from, and often even into direct confrontation with, the United States and NATO. During the course of 2020, for example, Turkey shipped arms to Libya and harassed a French warship trying to enforce a United Nations embargo against doing so; made forceful claims to Greek territorial waters, including intercepting Greek F-16s; and began operationalizing its Russian-bought S-400 missile system that U.S. officials had repeatedly warned was dangerous for NATO forces.

Meanwhile, Erdoğan eroded political liberties and the rule of law at home. Turkey now jails more journalists than any country in the world. Social media is heavily controlled, the judiciary enjoys no independence, and Erdoğan’s political opponents languish in prisons.

More from The National Interest NATO’s Strategic ‘Six-Pack’ to Counter Russia’s Anti-Access/Area Denial Capability Turkey Wants Russia's S-400 Air Defense System Report: Russia Just Signed a Deal to Sell the S-400 Air Defense System to Turkey

Past U.S. administrations largely hoped their silence on such Turkish transgressions, foreign and domestic, would secure Turkish cooperation in other areas. Despite that cooperation never appearing—Ankara never contributed to the promotion of freedom, U.S.-Muslim reconciliation, or fighting U.S. adversaries—Erdoğan is looking to pull off the same trick again.

Erdoğan is now casting Turkey as indispensable for U.S. efforts to counter growing Russian, and even Chinese, influence. Turkey touts its support for forces fighting Russian-backed opponents in Syria, Libya, and Nagorno-Karabakh, as well as recent drone sales to Poland and Ukraine. Ankara has even started arguing to American experts that it could offer an alternative to Russian and Chinese influence in Central Asia, using its ethnic and linguistic ties there.

These Turkish overtures could appear tempting as President Joe Biden travels to Europe, including for a meeting with Erdoğan, with an agenda of, as he recently wrote , “confronting the harmful activities of the governments of China and Russia.”

Yet, Turkey’s own actions belie its claims to be a partner against Russia and China. Ankara has not only bought Russian weapons that undermine NATO’s collective defense but also, just two weeks ago, blocked NATO sanctions and watered down a statement against Moscow-backed Belarus’ “air piracy.” Instead of standing against the genocide of its brethren in China—the Muslim and ethnically Turkic Uighurs—Turkey is deporting Uighur refugees back to China.

Still, it is worth testing whether Turkey’s offer of cooperation is sincere or self-serving. The NATO summit, and Biden’s meeting with Erdoğan, should present Turkey with a serious, and consequential, choice.

First, Biden should coordinate a common approach to Turkey with other NATO members. Both the S-400 and Turkish aggression in the Eastern Mediterranean threaten NATO’s unity and European security, but often European nations are more focused on economic, migration, or human rights issues. If U.S. and other NATO partners’ interests remain overlapping but misaligned, no country is likely to achieve even its second- or third-best outcomes with regards to Turkey.

Biden should make the case that the S-400 issue is a concern, indeed the greatest concern, for the entire alliance. And Washington should be prepared to advance issues beyond its own interests, such as pressuring Turkey over migration issues.

In return, NATO and Biden should offer Turkey cooperation on issues it cares about. For example, if Turkey relinquishes control of the S-400 missiles, NATO countries could offer to work with Ankara on supporting Ukraine, peacefully resolving the conflicts in the South Caucasus, and minimizing Russia’s role in Libya and Syria. Similarly, if Turkey is willing to de-escalate tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean, Washington could facilitate a dialogue between Turkey, Israel, and Egypt on marketing their gas to Europe.

Simultaneously, Erdoğan should understand that the alternative to cooperation with NATO will be alienating the entire bloc.

To make such a consequence more real for Ankara, NATO should prepare for the eventuality that Turkey—or other members—thwart the alliances’ goals. This requires developing mechanisms for censoring and, if necessary, ousting members that fail to live up to NATO’s democratic principles or weaken its collective security. Simultaneously, NATO should strengthen its partnership with other states, such as Cyprus and Israel.

NATO cannot successfully confront external threats with autocratic spoilers inside the alliance. Erdoğan should be presented with a clear choice between cooperation or relegation.

Blaise Misztal is Vice President for Policy at the Jewish Institute for National Security of America. (JINSA).

Image: Reuters.

National Interest

National Interest

Washington, DC
46K+
Followers
7K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

National Interest: Military, Defense, Politics, Technology, War, and original reporting based two blocks from the White House.

 https://nationalinterest.org/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Turkey#Nato Summit#Iran#Nato#The Islamic State#French#United Nations#Greek#Counter Russia#Air Defense System Report#Turkish#Russian#Chinese#American#Muslim#European
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
Country
Syria
News Break
POTUS
News Break
World
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Country
China
Country
Egypt
Country
Russia
Related
PoliticsPosted by
Forbes

The German Foreign Minister Wants To Renew The EU-Turkey Deal

It's been just over five years since the European Union and Turkey agreed a deal, or in the EU's preferred language, a "statement" to restrict migration from Turkey to the EU. The deal, signed at the height of the "migrant crisis," has met criticism on various fronts, and will likely be discussed at the upcoming European Council meeting of June 23-26. In the run-up to this meeting, Germany's foreign minister Heiko Maas told the German broadsheet Die Welt, that he thinks the deal should be renewed.
PoliticsAntiwar.com

Turkey To Upgrade Ukraine’s Navy, Prepare It for NATO

The foreign ministers of Turkey and Ukraine, Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and Dmytro Kuleba, met during the weekend’s three-day Antalya Diplomacy Forum in Turkey to discuss yet further strengthening bilateral military cooperation. The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry disclosed this about the content of the meeting:. “Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu assured that Turkey would continue to...
PoliticsPosted by
Vail Daily

Letter: NATO vs Russia

Tucker Esty’s recent column on the threat Russia poses to NATO and our democracy was well presented and accurate as far as it went. However, it presented only the West’s point of view. There’s also the Russian side of the story. Since around 1990, when the Soviet Union dissolved, the...
PoliticsPosted by
Vail Daily

Esty: The threat Russia poses to NATO and our democracy

This September will mark the 20th anniversary of 9/11. It will also mark the anniversary of the only enactment of NATO’s Article 5, where all 30 members of the alliance pledged to fight alongside us in the Middle East. Sons and daughters in our valley dutifully fought with NATO allies...
POTUSWashington Post

Diplomats: Progress made in Vienna at Iran nuclear talks

VIENNA — Top diplomats said Sunday that further progress had been made at talks between Iran and global powers to try to restore a landmark 2015 agreement to contain Iranian nuclear development that was abandoned by the Trump administration. They said it was now up to the governments involved in the negotiations to make political decisions.
Politicsgagrule.net

EU facing ‘major challenges’ in dealing with Turkey, say Macron, Merkel

The EU is facing “major challenges” in dealing with NATO ally Turkey and Russia, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday. The pair made the remarks during a meeting to discuss European issues, ranging from ties with Moscow to the block’s battle against COVID-19 variants, ahead of an EU summit next week, German broadcaster Deutsche Welle reported.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Hill

A NATO action plan for China

At the close of the 2021 North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Summit, the leaders of the 30 member nations issued a joint communique, which states that “China’s growing influence and international policies can present challenges that we need to address together as an Alliance.” NATO’s position is an important first step but is not sufficient. As a follow-up to the summit, NATO should develop and implement an action plan.
POTUSPosted by
Newsweek

It's Time NATO Changes to Reflect Modern Realities | Opinion

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg recently said that NATO was good for the United States. The reasons, he said, were because "we face so many challenges" such as the rise of China, Russia's conflict with Ukraine, terrorism and global cyberattacks. Instead of convincing Americans that maintaining NATO in its current form is in our interests, however, he unwittingly made the case for the need to restructure—or retire—NATO.
Presidential ElectionNew York Post

Biden blows up at news conference after Putin meeting

On the defensive and appearing on edge after ceding the public relations advantage to Russian President Vladimir Putin at their historic summit, President Biden lashed out at the American press at the end of a short, 33-minute briefing. Biden tried to wrap up his Q&A after fielding questions from just...
Worldwhtc.com

Erdogan, at NATO meet, praises revival of Turkey-Greece dialogue

ANKARA (Reuters) – Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday the revival of dialogue channels with Greece helped solve some bilateral problems between the NATO members, over which tensions flared last year. Ankara and Athens have been at odds over several issues for years, from conflicting Mediterranean maritime claims to...