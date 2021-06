Chelsea has gotten a lot of criticism over the years for how it handles its youth prospects. A plethora of talented players have slipped through the cracks at Cobham for one reason or another. The Blues have used their so-called ‘loan army‘ to develop youngsters for years now, but unfortunately it doesn’t always pay off and some players find themselves stuck in purgatory. Loans can be impactful—Mason Mount’s stints at Vitesse and Derby County show us this—that said, there are two sides to every coin.