Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Leeds United enquire for Lyon Star Maxwel Cornet

By Ciaran O'Hare
SB Nation
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeeds United have contacted Lyon to enquire about the price of Maxwel Cornet, according to The Sun’s Alan Nixon. The price has been quoted at around £20 million. The Ivory Coast international scored two goals and assisted five from 36 Ligue 1 appearances last season, primarily playing left-back. Cornet has been a winger/striker for much of his career up to this point, consistently contributing around 10 goals per season when not injured.

throughitalltogether.sbnation.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcelo Bielsa
Person
Maxwel Cornet
Person
Noa Lang
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Enquire#Ivory Coast#Eclipse#Sun#French#Reluctantnicko
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
Soccer
Leeds United F.C.
News Break
Premier League
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Sports
Related
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Rubin Kazan star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia reveals Leeds talks

Rubin Kazan star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has confirmed talks with Leeds United. The Russian Premier League's Young Player of the Year has confirmed he has been in discussions with Leeds during an interview with Georgian TV station Rustavi 2. Kvaratshkelia said: "Negotiations are underway with many clubs. We are already in...
Premier LeagueTEAMtalk

Georgian star namedrops Leeds, Liverpool as he confirms transfer talks

Rubin Kazan star Kvicha Kvaratskhelia has confirmed he has held talks with Leeds as the race to sign the talented Georgian winger hots up. Leeds are looking to build on their ninth-placed finish last season, with plans for the 2021 transfer window already well underway. Marcelo Bielsa is looking to add a left-back and a midfielder to his ranks – but they’re also said to be chasing a new winger too.
SoccerTEAMtalk

Trusted source claims young Leeds star open to exit this summer

A young Leeds United player is considering a move to Blackpool after finding opportunities in the senior side hard to come by. Leeds enjoyed a hugely impressive first season back in the top flight in 2020/21. They finished in ninth, above the likes of Everton and Aston Villa, and were just eight points off the top four. That saw them outperform the vast majority of pre-season predictions made for them.
Premier Leaguefootballghana.com

PREMIER - Leeds United willing to fetch Nketiah back

Coming from a season throughout which he scored six goalks, on an overall 29 official caps amount, English U21 international striker Eddie Nketiah, turning 21 barely last May 30, is growing into more and more of a major target for Leeds United management, according to latest UK news. Arsenal young hitman, currently on a deal with Gunners until June 2022, used to play for Peacocks back in 2019/20, with 19 caps collected and 5 goals netted therein.
Premier LeagueTEAMtalk

Leeds star’s agent in gentle reminder to Radrizzani after PSG admission

Young Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier is being watched by Paris Saint-Germain, according to the player’s agent. Meslier, 21, has been a real find for the West Yorkshire club and his performances in the Premier League last season were impressive. The former Lorient man made 35 appearances and managed 11 clean sheets, conceding 52 goals as Leeds finished ninth on their return to the top flight.
Premier LeagueTEAMtalk

Leeds near new goalkeeper signing for star billed as future England No 1

Leeds United are reportedly closing in on the signing of highly-rated England Under-16s goalkeeper Darryl Ombang from neighbouring Bradford City. The 16-year-old is a regular for Bradford’s Under-18s – and has been since the age of 14 – and is already being tipped for the top. He has been scouted by the likes of Manchester United and Everton. However, the Daily Mail claims a move to Leeds is now close.
Premier LeagueSB Nation

Tyler Roberts signs new three-year deal at Leeds United.

Tyler Roberts has signed a new three-year contract at Elland Road, ending speculation over his future at the club. The Wales international previously had one year remaining on his deal and had been linked with moves away from the club, with rumours of a bid from Newcastle United, however he has obviously done enough to convince Marcelo Bielsa of his place in the squad.
Premier Leaguenewsfinale.com

Leeds set to make summer swoop for Fulham star Harrison Reed

Leeds are interested in Fulham midfielder Harrison Reed ahead of next season. Reed was one of the Cottagers most consistent performers last season and has caught the eye of a host of Premier League clubs. The Elland Road club are among those who have tracked the 26-year-old with a view...
Premier LeagueBBC

Tyler Roberts: Wales forward signs new Leeds United contract

Forward Tyler Roberts has signed a new three-year contract with Leeds United that commits him to the Premier League club until the summer of 2024. The 22-year-old is currently on international duty with Wales as they prepare to begin their delayed Euro 2020 campaign against Switzerland on Saturday in Baku, Azerbaijan.
Premier Leaguefootballfancast.com

Leeds United: Marcelo Bielsa keen on Fulham midfielder Harrison Reed

Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa is eyeing a move for Fulham midfielder Harrison Reed in this summer transfer window. Despite Euro 2020 beginning tonight, Leeds look as though they have their transfer priorities all sorted, with a new central midfielder on the agenda for this summer. Reports in recent days...
Premier LeagueYardbarker

Everton and Leeds could complete a shock move for Real Madrid star this summer

Players will adapt and improve their tactical ability and positioning as they get older, so it’s generally accepted that veteran players should join certain leagues. Serie A is often a good destination because it’s a league where teams focus on tactics and positioning while the game can be a little slower, but the hectic nature of the Premier League might not be so ideal.
Premier LeagueTEAMtalk

Bielsa given strong warning about prerequisite for keeping star at Leeds

Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa must play Ezgjan Alioski in his trademark left-back role if the North Macedonia international stays, claims one pundit. The 29-year-old remains one Whites player whose future remains unclear heading towards his contract’s expiry. While Leeds announced departures for Gaetano Berardi and Pablo Hernandez, news has not emerged about Alioski. His chances of staying may look slim, but recent reports suggest there is hope.