Leeds United enquire for Lyon Star Maxwel Cornet

Rubin Kazan star Kvicha Kvaratskhelia has confirmed he has held talks with Leeds as the race to sign the talented Georgian winger hots up. Leeds are looking to build on their ninth-placed finish last season, with plans for the 2021 transfer window already well underway. Marcelo Bielsa is looking to add a left-back and a midfielder to his ranks – but they’re also said to be chasing a new winger too.