Leeds United enquire for Lyon Star Maxwel Cornet
Leeds United have contacted Lyon to enquire about the price of Maxwel Cornet, according to The Sun’s Alan Nixon. The price has been quoted at around £20 million. The Ivory Coast international scored two goals and assisted five from 36 Ligue 1 appearances last season, primarily playing left-back. Cornet has been a winger/striker for much of his career up to this point, consistently contributing around 10 goals per season when not injured.throughitalltogether.sbnation.com