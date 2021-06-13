T&F: UGA Women Finish Third at NCAA Outdoor Championships
The Lady Bulldogs had five scorers on the final day and the UGA women finished third at the NCAA Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Ore., on Saturday. The fourth-ranked Georgia women finished third with 37.5 points. USC (74), Texas A&M (63), Alabama (31) and North Carolina A&T (31) completed the top five. This marks the sixth national top-five finish outdoors since 2014 during a stretch that includes a pair of runner-up finishes.bulldawgillustrated.com