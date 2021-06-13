Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Eugene, OR

T&F: UGA Women Finish Third at NCAA Outdoor Championships

By Bulldawg Illustrated
bulldawgillustrated.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Lady Bulldogs had five scorers on the final day and the UGA women finished third at the NCAA Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Ore., on Saturday. The fourth-ranked Georgia women finished third with 37.5 points. USC (74), Texas A&M (63), Alabama (31) and North Carolina A&T (31) completed the top five. This marks the sixth national top-five finish outdoors since 2014 during a stretch that includes a pair of runner-up finishes.

bulldawgillustrated.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
Local
Oregon Sports
Local
Oregon College Sports
State
Georgia State
Eugene, OR
Sports
State
Alabama State
Eugene, OR
College Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Boling
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Championships#Uga#Outdoors#T F#Uga Women Finish Third#Usc#Texas A M#Lsu#All American#First Team All America#Michigan State#Bulldog#The Ncaa East Prelims
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
University of Georgia
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Sports
News Break
Louisiana State University
Sports
Texas A&M University
News Break
NCAA
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Senate GOP blocks voting rights bill

Senate Republicans on Tuesday blocked a sweeping bill to overhaul federal elections, ratcheting up already inflamed tensions over voting rights. Senators voted 50-50 in the evenly divided Senate on advancing the For the People Act, splitting along party lines and failing to get the 60 votes needed to overcome a GOP filibuster.
POTUSCBS News

U.S. not expected to hit Biden's 70% COVID vaccination goal by July 4

Washington — Top U.S. officials acknowledged Tuesday that the U.S. will not meet President Biden's goal of having 70% of American adults receiving at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose by July 4. But White House coronavirus response coordinator Jeff Zients announced that the U.S. has vaccinated at least 70% of U.S. adults ages 30 and older.
Houston, TXPosted by
Fox News

Houston hospital: 153 employees who refused vaccine have either quit or been fired

A total of 153 employees at Houston Methodist who have refused to get vaccinated for COVID-19 have either resigned or been fired, according to a report. Fox 26 Houston reported that a spokesperson from the hospital said these employees were out of the 178 who were suspended after the June deadline. The hospital told the station that employees who became compliant during the suspension period "returned to work the next day after they became compliant."
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CBS News

Pelosi considers committee to investigate the January 6 attack

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi plans to announce this week whether she will create a select committee to investigate the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, her spokesperson tweeted. Several news outlets, including CBS News, initially reported that Pelosi had told some House Democrats that she would create a committee to investigate the attack, citing a source familiar with her comments.
IndustryFOXBusiness

FDA approved Biogen Alzheimer’s drug despite some staff concerns

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the first new Alzheimer’s drug in decades over the objection of agency statisticians who said there was insufficient evidence to support approval, according to newly released internal memos. In the internal memos released Tuesday, FDA officials discussed whether to approve the drug from...