Bob Brookover: Phillies president Dave Dombrowski considers the late Darren Daulton one of his all-time great deadline deals

 9 days ago

PHILADELPHIA — Dave Dombrowski has an impressive trade-deadline track record and there's a deal he made with the Phillies that remains near and dear to his heart. On July 21, 1997, as the 40-year-old general manager of the Florida Marlins, he persuaded Phillies general manager Lee Thomas to part with Darren Daulton in exchange for outfielder Billy McMillon.

