Cool, dry air to follow stormy stretch in northeastern US

The Northeast is in for a significant downturn in temperatures and humidity levels later this week, but not before the region endures several stormy days.

The first part of June has started off warm across the region, with temperatures generally averaging 4-8 degrees Fahrenheit above normal. The warm weather has also been accompanied by a surge in humidity levels since last week, adding to the sticky and summery feel to the air.

Around the middle of June, average high temperatures range from the lower to middle 70s in New England, to the lower to middle 80s in the mid-Atlantic.

High temperatures will be near or slightly above these seasonable marks to end the weekend, with humidity levels remaining high.

As a storm system clashes with this warm and humid environment, heavy to locally severe thunderstorms are forecast to erupt during the afternoon hours from southern New York state through Pennsylvania and into western Maryland, northern West Virginia and far eastern Ohio.

"Those enjoying the day outdoors will want to keep an eye on the sky Sunday afternoon, and make sure adequate shelter is available should storms come rumbling through," AccuWeather Meteorologist Jake Sojda said.

“[Sunday] shouldn’t be a washout either though. Any storms should move through relatively quickly, so most should be able to go about their outdoor plans again after just a brief delay to wait for the storms to go by," Sojda added.

Damaging winds, hail and downpours are likely to be the most common hazards with the storms. Given how saturated the ground is in part of this region from slow-moving storms last week, flash flooding could also occur.

These storms will fail to whisk out the sticky air across the Northeast, with yet another humid and wet day expected on Monday. Showers and thunderstorms are forecast to erupt across the region to start out the traditional workweek, with locally heavy and gusty storms a possibility yet again.

Forecasters say it will take until the middle of the week for drier air to overtake the region and diminish rain chances.

"By midweek, an area of high pressure will develop over the Great Lakes and pull drier air across much of the Northeast. Not only will this drier air help to suppress rain chances, it will also significantly lower humidity levels," AccuWeather Meteorologist Mary Gilbert said.

The lower humidity will make it more comfortable for residents to exercise or partake in other strenuous activity outdoors.

Air conditioners and fans are also likely to be given a rest, replaced with fresh air from open windows.

"Many locations from Burlington, Vermont, to Washington, D.C., will experience high temperatures 4-8 degrees below average for the middle of June by midweek," Gilbert said.

Underneath mainly sunny skies on Wednesday and Thursday, high temperatures are expected to be generally in the 70s with some 60s across the northern tier.

The nighttime hours will be when the cooldown is likely to be most noticeable. Across the interior, lows in the 40s and 50s may require some residents with plans in the evening or early morning hours to break out a light jacket or long sleeves.

Warmer and more humid conditions are likely to quickly return for the end of the week as the next storm system approaches.

