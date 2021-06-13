Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Earth Science

Volcano Watch: Another way HVO tracks changes on Hawaiian volcanoes

West Hawaii Today
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeodetic surveys measure the change in shape of our volcanoes due to changes in magma supply and storage. The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory has a long history of using many different types of instruments and technologies over the decades to detect these changes. GPS receivers are currently the primary instrument...

www.westhawaiitoday.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kilauea Volcano#Volcanoes#Volcano Watch#Campaign Gps
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Earth Science
News Break
Science
Related
Sciencescitechdaily.com

New Hazards of Earth’s Largest Volcano Uncovered

Researchers find that a large earthquake could set off eruption of Hawaii’s Mauna Loa volcano. Scientists from the University of Miami (UM) Rosenstiel School of Marine and Atmospheric Science analyzed ground movements measured by Interferometric Synthetic Aperture Radar (InSAR) satellite data and GPS stations to precisely model where magma intruded and how magma influx changed over time, as well as where faults under the flanks moved without generating significant earthquakes. The GPS network is operated by the U.S. Geological Survey’s Hawaii Volcano Observatory.
ScienceHawaii Magazine

See This View of Kīlauea Volcano From Uēkahuna Bluff

The view from Uēkahuna, the highest point on the rim of Kaluapele, the caldera of Kīlauea, is unlike any other—and the popular bluff has reopened this week after being closed since 2018. That year, magma drained from Halemaʻumaʻu, the summit crater, triggering months of repetitive earthquakes, damaging ash clouds and...
Kilauea, HIstaradvertiser.com

Magnitude 4.5 earthquake shakes Kilauea volcano

A mild earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.5 shook the southwest rift zone of Kilauea volcano late this afternoon. The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake struck at about 4:32 p.m. and was centered about 5 miles northeast of Pahala and 40 miles southwest of Hilo, at a depth of about 21 miles.
Environmentwatchers.news

Increased seismic activity in Michoacán may foretell birth of new volcano

For the second time since 2020, scientists are considering the possibility of a new volcano forming in Uruapan City in the state of Michoacan, Mexico, after detecting 236 low magnitude micro quakes in the area from May 1 to June 8, 2021. In 2020, a team of about 50 experts conducted studies in the area to determine whether the increased seismic activity could foretell the birth of a new volcano.
Volcano, HIbigislandvideonews.com

Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park Reopens Some Kilauea Summit Areas

(BIVN) – Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park has reopened Uēkahuna, the awe-inspiring cliff top at the summit of Kīlauea volcano. A half-mile of Crater Rim Drive and Crater Rim Trail west of Kīlauea Overlook to the Uēkahuna bluff parking lot have also reopened, as well as the public restrooms near the former Jaggar Museum site. A half-mile section of trail connecting Nāmakanipaio Campground to Uēkahuna also reopened Wednesday morning, park officials say.
Astronomymauinow.com

Volcano Watch: New Instrument Measures Lava Lake with Laser

From US Geological Survey Hawaiian Volcano Observatory scientists and affiliates. This week’s article was written by Hawaiian Volcano Observatory Field Engineer Frank Younger. The night sky over Kīlauea summit lit up with the glow of lava Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. Deep in the caldera, the gathered lake water was boiled...
Volcano, HIWest Hawaii Today

Volcano Watch: What defines an eruption pause?

Kilauea’s recent volcano alert-level change, from “Watch” to “Advisory,” has attracted some attention. The June 1, USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory Kilauea weekly update summary reads: “Kilauea Volcano is no longer erupting. No surface activity has been observed…It is possible that the Halema‘uma‘u vent could resume eruption or that Kilauea is entering a period of quiescence prior to the next eruption.”
Earth ScienceScience Daily

Analysing volcanoes to predict their awakening

What causes an eruption? Why do some volcanoes erupt regularly, while others remain dormant for thousands of years? A team of geologists and geophysicists, led by the University of Geneva (UNIGE), Switzerland, has reviewed the literature on the internal and external mechanisms that lead to a volcanic eruption. Analyzing the thermo-mechanics of deep volcanic processes and magma propagation to the surface, together with magma chemistry, the geologists determined that most of the magma rising from depth actually does not cause a volcanic eruption. They also show that older volcanoes tend to produce less frequent, but larger and more dangerous eruptions. Their findings, published in Nature Reviews Earth and Environment, will help refine models of volcanic processes to reduce the impact of volcanic eruptions on the more than 800 million people living near active volcanoes.
SciencePhys.org

Using satellite data to warn people about volcanic eruptions

A team of researchers from the University of Manchester, Wairakei Research Center and National Isotope Center, GNS Science, has found that it is possible to use satellite data to detect the early stages of a volcanic eruption. In their paper published in the journal Science Advances, the group describes their study of satellite data that captured the early stages of the New Zealand, Whakaari, eruption on White Island two years ago.
Sciencepbs.org

Bat Volcano Erupts at Night

More than three million bats live in the caves of Calakmul. To avoid being eaten by predators, they form a living tornado, or “bat volcano,” when they fly. In this whirling mass, it’s almost impossible for their predators to choose a target. Features. - [Narrator] Predators are gathering. It's called...
Earth SciencePosted by
Forbes

Geochemical Study Links Earth’s Worst Mass Extinction To Volcanism

The most severe mass extinction event in the past 540 million years eliminated more than 90 percent of Earth's marine species and 75 percent of terrestrial species. Although scientists had previously hypothesized that the end-Permian mass extinction, which took place 251 million years ago, was triggered by voluminous volcanic eruptions in a region of what is now Siberia, they were not able to explain the mechanism by which the eruptions resulted in the extinction of so many different species, both in the oceans and on land.
ScienceCourthouse News Service

What Does It Take for a Volcano to Blow?

Predicting the world’s most dangerous, spectacular explosions is no easy feat. A new review of the geosciences literature unearths the conditions and triggers of volcanoes’ activity. Though the world’s oldest volcanoes erupt infrequently, those eruptions are larger and more dangerous than younger volcanoes’ emissions, according to a new review of...
Seattle, WAq13fox.com

USGS proposes expanding Mt. Rainier's volcano monitoring network

Seattle - Mt. Rainier is just as a majestic as it is dangerous in Washington. The US Geological Survey classifies it as a very high threat volcano. "It’s the 14,400 feet of elevation that gives anything coming off the volcano a lot of momentum and a lot of potential to reach far distances," said research seismologist Seth Moran with the USGS Cascades Volcano Observatory.
Astronomyskyandtelescope.org

Iron Volcanos: Maybe Not Science Fiction After All

A new study of asteroid 16 Psyche suggests that ferrovolcanism, volcanos that spew molten iron, may be present on this solar system object. Asteroid (16) Psyche is the largest metallic, or M-class, asteroid in the solar system and the destination of NASA’s Psyche mission, set to launch in 2022. But what this world will look like is up for debate. Perhaps the most tantalizing scenario is a world that oozes iron lava, a phenomenon known as ferrovolcanism. Now, a new study provides strong evidence for molten iron volcanos on Psyche’s surface.