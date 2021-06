By most accounts, forty four year old Floyd Mayweather got the better of twenty-six year old Loan Paul at the Hard Rock Arena in Miami Sunday night. Still, fans and journalists walked away from this weekend’s highly publicized exhibition bout a bit surprised that Mayweather didn’t knock his man out. This has led some to view Paul, a virtual boxing novice, as the winner of the Mayweather fight by default. Not that any of this matters in the long run. Mayweather will continue to be regarded as one of the greatest fighters ever, while Paul will rise or fall in his boxing endeavor based on future performances.