In a truly stunning turnaround over the weekend, swimmer Simone Manuel secured a spot at the upcoming 2021 Olympics in Tokyo by winning the 50-meter freestyle at the Olympic swimming trials in Omaha, Nebraska, by a fraction of a second - 0.01 seconds, to be exact. It was this split-second success that puts Manuel among the swimmers qualified to head to Tokyo next month, where she'll represent the U.S. in the Summer Games. (ICYDK, other sports that have Olympic trials include curling, diving, gymnastics, and track and field, and they're all happening in the weeks ahead of the Games in July.)