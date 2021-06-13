Cancel
Gen.G Tigers sweep, get first victories at NBA 2K

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Gen.G Tigers swept Raptors Uprising GC on Saturday to earn their first wins of the season. Gen.G took the first game 79-61 and eked out an 89-87 victory in the second. Sweeps ruled the action on the fourth night of Week 3. Celtics Crossover Gaming defeated Hawks Talon GC 73-70 and 76-69. Lakers Gaming took both games from Bucks Gaming, 70-68 and 76-75. And Heat Check Gaming defeated Magic Gaming by a combined four points, 75-74 and 86-83.

