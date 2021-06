Suva, Fiji - Around 10 people at a time, the number was kept under control by the staff, and one by one they were called into the large bus parked in front of the tent. Inside the bus, each individual had a brief consultation with medical staff before moving into the next compartment where they received their COVID-19 jab. It was a brief and efficient procedure during the vaccination programme made available on the school ground targeting the Sakoca community members in Suva.