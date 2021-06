Freshman Wilma Nielsen looks to cap her outstanding rookie season, competing at the NCAA Track & Field Championship in Eugene, Oregon this weekend. Nielsen begins her quest for an individual NCAA Championship with the semifinal round on Thursday. The women's 800m will start at 7:14 p.m. CT with the 24-runner field divided into three sections of eight. The top two finishers in each section plus the next highest three times qualify for Saturday's final at 6:27 p.m. CT.