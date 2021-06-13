Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dallas, TX

New A&M-Commerce North Dallas campus will not affect traditional students

By Travis Hairgrove
Posted by 
The Herald-Banner
The Herald-Banner
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bPVED_0aSs3qIt00

Two months ago, the Texas A&M University System announced that the College of Business and the College of Education and Human Services at Texas A&M University-Commerce will spread part of their operations to North Dallas.

Since then, this has created concern among some current traditional students at A&M-Commerce who weren’t sure how the change might affect them or if they might have to start commuting between both campuses.

In response to these concerns, the university’s deans of business and education have clarified that while the programs will be re-headquartered and expanded to two floors of the 20-story business tower at 8750 North Central Expressway, that none of the offerings at the Commerce campus will change.

“All that means is that the dean will spend most of his or her time in Dallas developing the programs there, and an associate dean has been hired to oversee our Commerce operations,” A&M-Commerce Dean of Business Dr. Mario Hayek told the Herald-Banner. “However, we will continue teaching all of our undergraduate and graduate programs as we have been thus far in Commerce. Nothing will change in terms of our Commerce offerings.”

In addition to moving administrative offices for the colleges of business and education to the new site in North Dallas, the extension of A&M-Commerce is also being planned as an alternate location for junior, senior or graduate level students to take classes.

“We are excited about our Dallas site, and creating a strong teaching and learning impact in an urban area, similar to our impact in rural areas,” A&M-Commerce’s Dean of Education and Human Services Dr. Kimberly McLeod said. “With a site in Dallas, we are able to target a group of students that want to achieve their degree from TAMUC, while not having to take on the expenses of living on campus if they reside in the metroplex or if they simply don’t want to leave the metroplex.”

While offering classes at the Dallas location, administrators with A&M-Commerce are also working at further strengthening partnerships with Dallas College and high schools in the Dallas metroplex.

In addition to offering classes at both locations, it is also planned that the Dallas location will have offices where on-site staff will offer many of the same student services that are offered on the Commerce campus, including enrollment management, financial aid, career services, student success teams, academic advising and technical support.

The university’s goal is to have the North Dallas location fully open and serving students by the Spring 2022 semester. When the campus opens its doors, it will be one of several campuses and institutions that are affiliated or partnered with A&M-Commerce, which currently include: Collin College in Frisco, A&M-Commerce at Mesquite Metroplex Center, El Centro College in Dallas, Dallas College, Collin Higher Education Center in McKinney, and Navarro College in Corsicana.

“The North Dallas site will mostly just be another instructional site, but it will be a little different in that the deans’ offices will be moving there, and the campus will just be for junior and senior level undergraduate students and grad-level students, so it won’t compete with or pull from any of the colleges that we’re currently partnered with,” said A&M-Commerce Provost Dr. John Humphreys. “It will just help us serve more students in the metroplex, without making them move or commute to Commerce.”

The Herald-Banner

The Herald-Banner

Greenville, TX
2K+
Followers
92
Post
315K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Herald-Banner

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dallas, TX
City
Commerce, TX
City
Frisco, TX
City
Mckinney, TX
Commerce, TX
Education
City
Corsicana, TX
Local
Texas Education
Dallas, TX
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dallas College#North Dallas#Commuting#Collin College#New A M#The College Of Business#A M Commerce#Mesquite Metroplex Center#El Centro College#Navarro College
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
The Hill

New York City begins wait for results in mayoral primary

Polls have closed in New York as voters begin what could be a long wait for the final results in the city’s Democratic mayoral primary. The primary is the most consequential race in New York City in years, as the winner of the nominating contest will be virtually guaranteed a ticket to Gracie Mansion and tasked with grappling with a slew of pressing issues, including a rise in violent crime and the continued recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.
POTUSCBS News

U.S. not expected to hit Biden's 70% COVID vaccination goal by July 4

Washington — Top U.S. officials acknowledged Tuesday that the U.S. will not meet President Biden's goal of having 70% of American adults receiving at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose by July 4. But White House coronavirus response coordinator Jeff Zients announced that the U.S. has vaccinated at least 70% of U.S. adults ages 30 and older.
College SportsPosted by
NBC News

Scott LemieuxThe NCAA Supreme Court ruling heralds the end of the era of unpaid student athletes

The dismantling of the National Collegiate Athletic Association’s monopoly system over college sports is long overdue and, on Monday, the Supreme Court appeared to agree. That’s when it rejected arguments by the NCAA and declared that the association’s decrees limiting colleges from providing qualified educational expenses to players violated antitrust law.
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

U.S. seizes Iranian state-linked news sites

U.S. authorities seized a range of Iran's state-linked news website domains they accused of spreading "disinformation" on Tuesday, the Justice Department announced in a press release Tuesday, a move that appeared to be a far-reaching crackdown on Iranian media amid heightened tensions between the two countries. Three dozen websites were...