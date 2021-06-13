Cancel
Hawaii County, HI

Building code revisions ahead: County Council to take up last 2 pieces of construction requirements

West Hawaii Today
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Big Island is moving into 2018. The 2018 international building code, that is. After a year’s delay and consultation with contractors, business groups and members of the architectural, engineering and real estate sectors, the county administration has proposed adoption of two chapters of the code with county-specific amendments. The chapters cover new and existing residential buildings.

www.westhawaiitoday.com
