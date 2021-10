Matchday 3 of the 2021-22 UEFA Europa League group stage will pit West Ham United of the English Premier League against KRC Genk of the Belgian First Division on Thursday in Group H. West Ham is on top of the table after taking all six points from its first two games, while Genk is third with three points. Genk has gotten into the knockout round of its last four Europa League appearances, but it'll have to reverse its run of form to get back into the hunt. Stream the match on Paramount+ here.

UEFA ・ 9 DAYS AGO