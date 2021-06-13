Local Bands Reflect on Pandemic; Perform Shows at Midway Cafe

In an effort to return to a sort of normalcy, JP-based band Alex and the People, along with another band called Wildcat Slim, held an in-person concert at Midway Cafe on June 5. “It was super crazy,” said Alex Alvanos, leader of the band Alex and the People. “The show nearly sold out. The crowd was dancing and singing along and shaking off the Covid webs together.” The Gazette spoke with both Alvanos and Isaac Maupin of Wildcat Slim to learn more about what the bands have been up to and what they’re looking forward to as things begin to open back up. Maupin, who also plays in Alex and the People, used to live in JP but now lives in New York, said that Wildcat Slim is preparing to record their second album in July. “We’ve been kind of cloistered,” he said of the group and what they’ve been doing during the pandemic. Alvanos said that he’s “been working on three different projects during quarantine.”