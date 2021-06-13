Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Doctor on call? Lawmakers debate how much to pay for phone appointments

By Guest Author
Posted by 
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hPatK_0aSs2RT300

It took covid-19 to give millions of Americans the option of telling their doctor about their aches and pains by phone.

But now that more doctors and patients are returning to in-person appointments, policymakers across the country are divided over how much taxpayer money to keep spending on phone appointments. Although they were a lifeline for Medicaid and Medicare patients who don’t have the technology for video visits, critics say they don’t provide the same level of patient care and aren’t worth the same price.

In California, the Democratic-controlled legislature wants the state’s Medicaid program for low-income people — called Medi-Cal — to keep paying for phone calls at the same rate as for video and in-person visits, a policy that began during the pandemic. But Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom’s budget plan directs Medi-Cal to reduce the rate.

Medi-Cal paid for a whopping 2.4 million phone appointments from March 1, 2020, to April 30, 2021, according to the state Department of Health Care Services.

“Prior to the pandemic, audio-only visits weren’t a thing,” said Chris Perrone, director of the California Health Care Foundation’s Improving Access team. “No one considered them telehealth.” (California Healthline is an editorially independent publication of the foundation.)

The federal Medicare program — which covers older Americans and people with disabilities — and most state Medicaid programs rarely paid for phone visits before the pandemic. But after doctors shuttered their offices last year and patients stayed home, Medicare and nearly every state Medicaid program began paying for phone visits when it became clear that many patients didn’t have access to video. More private insurers began counting phone calls as telemedicine visits, too.

The use of audio and video appointments — generally known as telehealth — has exploded during the pandemic. In California, there were about 10,500 telehealth visits a week per 100,000 Medi-Cal patients in 2020, compared with about 300 in 2019, according to the state Department of Health Care Services.

Medicare saw a similar explosion. Before the pandemic, about 17,000 enrollees used telemedicine each week. That shot up to 1.1 million weekly during the pandemic, according to a Medicare spokesperson.

While most state Medicaid programs began paying for phone visits during the pandemic, they are weighing how to proceed as it wanes. New Hampshire passed a law in March 2020 requiring Medicaid and private plans to pay for phone visits at the same rate as video and in-person visits. This March, Vermont extended emergency rules to pay for phone visits at the same rate as other types of appointments through 2022, and a state working group recommended keeping them permanently. Connecticut, Delaware, New York, Colorado and other states passed laws that define phone visits as telehealth, and all are continuing to pay for them to varying degrees.

Congress held hearings in April to determine whether Medicare should keep paying for phone visits, which it started doing in March 2020 but is set to stop after the federally declared public health emergency ends. A nonpartisan legislative agency has recommended extending the payments for a year or two after the emergency.

Because audio appointments are new, there’s little evidence on quality. The California Health Benefits Review Program analyzed studies on the effectiveness of telehealth and found that, generally, telephone visits were “at least as effective as in-person” ones. The few studies that directly compare video and audio visits looked at behavioral health care and determined that outcomes were about the same.

Phone visits were important to Taryn Keane, 63, who lost her job as a massage therapist in Venice, California. Keane can’t afford internet service at home and didn’t have a laptop until the Venice Family Clinic gave her an old one and a Wi-Fi hot spot so she could participate in patient forums.

Still, Keane doesn’t like video calls. She has dental problems that make her uncomfortable showing her face on video and a learning disability that makes it hard to focus if there are too many visual distractions. It was easier for her to talk through her mental health issues, and get consultations before and after wrist surgery, over the phone.

“I’m not good on the computer,” Keane said. “It’s just another uncomfortable barrier for me.”

California lawmakers are debating a bill, AB 32, that would require Medi-Cal to keep reimbursing phone, video and in-person visits at the same rate in most settings. The measure, passed by the state Assembly, is now being debated in the Senate and as part of budget negotiations.

An analysis of the bill from the California Health Benefits Review Program found evidence that patients of color and those who are older or rural were more likely to use phone visits than video visits during the pandemic.

“It’s obvious that video [appointments] will not be going to all rural residents and seniors anytime soon,” said state Assembly member Cecilia Aguiar-Curry (D-Winters), author of the measure. “My No. 1 goal is to have access for all.”

Doctors at safety-net clinics that serve Medi-Cal enrollees and uninsured people report that phone visits have been instrumental in keeping patients healthy during the pandemic. They have proved effective with patients with behavioral health issues like substance use disorders, and those with chronic diseases like diabetes, which require monthly check-ins.

Dr. Grace Floutsis, CEO of White Memorial Community Health Center in Los Angeles, used video and phone appointments for the first time during the pandemic. Like all federally qualified health centers, White Memorial generally wasn’t allowed to use telehealth until then.

“What surprised us the most was how many more people had access to care because that was provided,” Floutsis said. “I’m not sure that changes that much after the pandemic.”

Patients have stopped skipping appointments, she said. The no-show rate for pediatrics (now in person) is higher than for adult primary care (still virtual). The no-show rate for behavioral health, once high, has dwindled to nearly zero.

California’s Department of Health Care Services argues that phone appointments aren’t as good as in-person or even video visits and wants to pay for some phone visits at 65% of in-person or video rates, beginning July 1 or when the federal public health emergency ends.

“There are inherent limitations on the types of services and quality provided,” department spokesperson Tony Cava wrote in an email. “They are not typically viewed as equivalent to in-person visits, do not require the same level of resources to manage, and special equipment or broadband internet connections aren’t required.”

Despite multiple requests, the department did not provide data on how much it paid for phone appointments during the pandemic.

Under the department’s proposal, it would no longer pay for phone appointments at community health centers because the health centers receive a flat rate for every visit by a Medicaid patient. The department left the door open to work with health centers and the federal government to pay some amount for audio visits in the future.

The average community clinic appointment in California is reimbursed at $215, but some can be several hundred dollars.

“While I think it’s a really valuable service, I don’t think it’s a really valuable service at that cost,” said Assembly member Jim Wood (D-Santa Rosa), who chairs the Assembly Health Committee.

His committee discussed cost in April when it considered AB 32, the bill to keep rates for phone visits equal to the rates for other visits, and amended it to stop reimbursing audio visits at community clinics altogether after five years.

West County Health Centers in Sonoma County is already losing money on phone appointments for Medicare patients, and will take an even bigger hit if Medi-Cal cuts rates, said CEO Jason Cunningham.

But ending phone appointments completely isn’t an option, he said. Phone calls allow patients to conference in family members, eliminate travel time for patients in remote parts of the county, and enabled clinics to keep operating when their buildings were closed for wildfires last summer, he said.

“How can I ask someone to drive an hour to see me, wait in the waiting room for 20 minutes and drive an hour back home when their neighbor with a laptop can see me virtually?” he asked.

This story was produced by KHN, which publishes California Healthline, an editorially independent service of the California Health Care Foundation.

Subscribe to KHN’s free Morning Briefing.

WausauPilot

WausauPilot

Wausau, WI
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Vermont State
State
Connecticut State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medicaid#Medicare#Community Health#California Lawmakers#Rural Health#Americans#Democratic#Medi Cal#The Venice Family Clinic#The State Assembly#Senate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Technologybeckershospitalreview.com

How much will the US pay for virtual visits conducted by phone?

Policymakers have yet to reach a consensus on how much taxpayer money should be spent on telehealth appointments conducted via phone. Advocates say they are crucial for patients who don't have video visit technology, while critics say they don't match up to in-person visits and shouldn't be priced the same, Kaiser Health News reported June 11.
California Statemymotherlode.com

Pay Raise For California Lawmakers

Sacramento, CA — Come December, California state elected officials will receive a salary increase of 4.2-percent. It was approved yesterday by the California Citizens Compensation Commission. For example, Governor Gavin Newsom will receive raise of $8,809, bringing his annual pay to $218,556. Lawmakers in the Assembly and Senate will receive an extra $4,824, increasing their salaries to $119,701.
Montana StateSidney Herald

New Montana laws enshrine health care alternatives

When Paul Rana’s primary care physician left the VA clinic in Kalispell to open her own practice, he followed her. But instead of picking up a new health insurance policy, Rana and his partner agreed to pay a monthly fee that came with the promise of better access. Their provider,...
Women's HealthNHPR

How Abortion Access Will Change In N.H. If Lawmakers Pass Restrictions

A $13.5 billion budget bill slated for a vote in the New Hampshire House and Senate on Thursday contains a new package of restrictions on abortions in New Hampshire. Republicans added the measure, known as the Fetal Life Protection Act, to the spending plan, and Gov. Chris Sununu has said he supports elements of the act, and will sign the budget bill should it reach his desk.
Detroit, MIwmmq.com

Governor Whitmer Supports Lawmakers Call For Hero Pay For Essential Workers

A proposal by Michigan lawmakers to send bonus payments to essential workers who worked during the pandemic has received the support of Governor Gretchen Whitmer. The proposal, introduced by Michigan lawmakers Sen. Marshall Bullock (D-Detroit) and Rep. Cynthia Neeley (D-Flint), would provide a one-time bonus to workers who have been on the front lines and deemed essential during the pandemic.
Michigan StateRegister Citizen

Michigan ends workplace COVID-19 rules except in health care

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer scaled back COVID-19 workplace safety rules on Tuesday, keeping mask and other requirements only in health care settings. The change coincided with the lifting of broad indoor capacity restrictions and face covering mandates that had been in place for 15 months. The Michigan...
POTUSWashington Post

The Health 202: Medicaid boasts record enrollment, but a purge is coming

Nearly 1 in 4 Americans are now on Medicaid — the largest population since the program was first created in 1965. But millions, or even tens of millions, could get booted from the program next year, as states restart eligibility checks after a forced hiatus. State Medicaid programs face a...
Labor Issueshealthcaredive.com

New York passes safe staffing law for hospitals, nursing homes

Hospitals and nursing homes in New York state will have to follow new staffing mandates under legislation Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed Saturday in a major win for labor unions that have advocated for such a law long before the COVID-19 pandemic. Hospitals will be required to form clinical staffing committees...
Health ServicesMcKnight's

CMS continues emergency preparedness exemptions for some providers

Long-term care providers still struggling with COVID-19 and working under their activated emergency plans will continue to be exempt from their next required full-scale emergency exercise, according to newly revised federal guidance. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services on Monday issued an updated memo regarding the emergency preparedness exercises...
Health Servicesopenminds.com

Medicare Payment For COVID-19 Vaccination Administration In The Home

On June 1, 2021, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) published this notice regarding Medicare payment for coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccination administration in the home. Effective June 8, 2021, in addition to the current payment amount, Medicare will pay an additional amount of $35 per dose for administering the COVID-19 vaccine in the home for certain Medicare beneficiaries that have difficulties leaving their homes or are hard-to-reach . . .
U.S. Politicsthebalance.com

Medicaid Enrollment Jumps During Pandemic

Enrollment in the federal government’s Medicaid program soared by more than 15% in the first 11 months of the pandemic—increasing by over 9.7 million people—as people who lost jobs or had other financial hardships flocked to the safety net. As the chart below shows, Medicaid enrollment jumped to 73.8 million...
Politicsaminerdetail.com

Tiffany Robinson no longer returning phone calls, state lawmakers say

Maryland Labor Secretary Tiffany Robinson has a cell phone, A Miner Detail presumes. “Hi, Secretary Robinson, this is Senator _______. Several constituents in my legislative district are calling our office daily, requesting help receiving unemployment benefits. Could you give me a call back at your earliest convenience at XXX-XXX-XXXX? Thank you.”
Utah Statekcrw.com

Medical cannabis became legal in Utah with the blessing of Latter Day Saints

Legal cannabis is becoming the norm in the U.S. Most states have passed some type of legal medical or recreational cannabis laws. It’s a sign of a major shift in public opinion over the past decade. And that shift is probably most evident in Utah — one of the most religious and conservative states in the U.S., home to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints (widely known as the Mormon church).
Healthpalmettocareconnections.org

Medicare Sees Increased Use Under Extended Telehealth Coverage

With other payers looking at Medicare’s actions on telehealth coverage, a Kaiser Family Foundation brief offers insights on Medicare beneficiaries that support the permanent expansion of connected health services. June 18, 2021 – Medicare beneficiaries are using telehealth more often due to extended coverage and access measures introduced during the...
Health Serviceshealthcarenews.com

State Announces Medicaid Investments in Federally Qualified Community Health Centers

BOSTON — The Baker-Polito administration announced it is making significant investments in the future of federally qualified community health centers (FQHCs) through substantial rate increases in Medicaid (MassHealth) payments. These investments increase reimbursements for primary care, behavioral health, and dental services, in line with the administration’s commitment to invest in preventive care and behavioral-health treatment.