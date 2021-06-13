CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Robert Plant turned to music in lockdown

By Zap Gossip News
zapgossip.com
 2021-06-13

Robert Plant says music kept him sane during lockdown. The Led Zeppelin legend has opened up on how he turned to music to help him through the pandemic, although he didn’t have any set artists or songs which he’d always listen to. Speaking on ‘Digging Deep: The Robert Plant...

www.zapgossip.com

Comments / 0

Related
musicomh.com

Lone – Always Inside Your Head

Akoya is utterly drenched in reverb, Morgane’s vocals bouncing off a luscious bassline and complimented by various dubby effects (including a Smoke City sample?), while InLove2 uses the titular refrain to lend focus to the mid-tempo house groove, washed out yet centre-stage. Unfortunately the opening track is not the best advertisement of what’s to come, as Hidden By Horizons never turns its promising moments into anything noteworthy.
MUSIC
gratefulweb.com

Robert Fripp’s “Music For Quiet Moments” Series 8CD Box Set Now Available For Pre-order

Robert Fripp's popular “Music For Quiet Moments” series, which originally premiered on streaming services, is now available in an 8CD box set. In May 2020 with much of the world in lockdown and reeling from the consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic, Robert Fripp began uploading the first of 52 individual soundscapes on his YouTube channel, streaming platforms, and DGMLive.
MUSIC
940wfaw.com

Quick Takes: Rob Halford, Paul Stanley, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Robert Plant, Heart

Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford revealed he successfully battled prostate cancer during the pandemic. He told Consequence, “I had my little cancer battle a year ago, which I got through and that’s in remission now, thank God. That happened while we were all locked down, so things happen for a reason as far as time sequence of events. I have nothing but gratitude to be at this point in my life, still doing what I love the most.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Plant
Stereogum

The Langley Schools Music Project’s Innocence & Despair Turns 20

With its shout-outs to “Silly Willy From Philly” and “Mademoiselle Kitty,” Wings’ “Venus And Mars/Rock Show” medley was essentially a children’s song when Paul McCartney released it in 1975. As such, it’s a perfect introduction to the young artists of the Langley Schools Music Project. When they covered the song in 1977, they were all between 9 and 12 years old, with almost no proper music training among them, conducted by a teacher in way over his head. But they sound like they’re having the time of their lives. There are issues with pitch and timing, including some tambourines that are nearly a full beat behind, but the kids’ enthusiasm sells the performance, especially when they’re gleefully shouting McCartney’s lyrics about Jimmy Page and Madison Square Garden and the Concertgebouw in Amsterdam. Stripped of its association with one of the biggest pop idols in the world, their cover recaptures a pure excitement for music — not the joy of seeing a good show, but the innocent thrill of singing a fun melody with all your friends. For a brief few minutes, these kids are the real rock stars.
MUSIC
940wfaw.com

Robert Plant Calls ‘Stairway To Heaven’ A Remarkable Milestone For Him

With the 50th anniversary of Led Zeppelin's untitled fourth album, better known as Led Zeppelin IV, inching up next month, frontman Robert Plant looked back at the album — both his work on it and what it's come to mean over the decades. Plant, who's always shied away from delving...
MUSIC
udiscovermusic.com

‘M Means Music’ Podcast Turns Its Focus To The Spice Girls

On the latest episode of M Means Music—the music podcast hosted by veteran UK music writer, DJ, and music consultant Daryl Easlea—the Spice Girls’ groundbreaking debut album, Spice, receives the deep dive treatment. The podcast, which combines music and spoken content as part of Spotify’s Music + Talk platform, spans...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
zapgossip.com

Rock fan Sigrid records new music with Bring Me The Horizon

Sigrid is writing music with Bring Me The Horizon. The 25-year-old Norwegian pop star has been in the studio with the rock band and teased that fans can expect new music soon. The ‘Burning Bridges’ hitmaker posted a clip of her performing a stripped-back rendition of the Grammy-nominated group’s 2018 hit ‘Mantra’ on TikTok and wrote: “Just wait til you hear what we wrote #Rocktober. (sic)”
MUSIC
zapgossip.com

Back to Black at 15: Giant heart installation erected in Camden in celebration of Amy Winehouse LP

A 20-foot black heart has been erected in Camden to mark the 15th anniversary of the late Amy Winehouse’s iconic ‘Back to Black’ album. The ‘Rehab’ hitmaker’s seminal 2006 LP celebrates the milestone today (27.10.21), and The Heart with Amy’s signature “represents the love” that the singer – who died of alcohol poisoning on July 23, 2011, aged 27 – “poured into the making of ‘Back to Black’ and its emotional connection in the hearts of music fans across the world.”
MUSIC
zapgossip.com

Tony Visconti says David Bowie’s Toy is a ‘ghost album’

Tony Visconti has described David Bowie’s ‘Toy’ as a “ghost album”. The previously unheard collection – which was recorded in 2001 and will finally get an official release next month as part of the ‘Brilliant Adventure (1992–2001)’ boxset – features three new songs as well as new versions of some of the late legend’s early material.
MUSIC
societyofrock.com

Robert Plant Plays Surprise Show In UK

On October 16, Robert Plant played at the Bewdley Festival in the UK with his band Saving Grace to close the event. They were announced as the closing act just three days before the performance. Check out the photos below. “The Festival was due to end on Friday with the...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Lockdown
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Music
zapgossip.com

Led Zeppelin join TikTok

Led Zeppelin have joined TikTok. The iconic heavy rock band – comprising Jimmy Page, Robert Plant, John Paul Jones, and formerly the late John Bonham – have launched their own profile on the video-sharing platform, which will be home to artwork and graphics, classic live performances, and other video content.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
tsl.news

Turn up the music: 5C singer-songwriters on creating a distinct sound

Bored of your Spotify “Discover Weekly”? 5C singer-songwriters have even more music for you to check out. In this week’s installment of a student singer-songwriter spotlight, 5C musicians continue to engage with other musicians on campus and create new tunes. While the musical experiences and styles of Keaton Schiller SC...
MUSIC
udiscovermusic.com

‘Raising Sand’: A New High Tide For Robert Plant and Alison Krauss

A collaboration between the former lead singer of Led Zeppelin and one of the most-awarded Grammy winners in history was always going to be newsworthy. But not even Robert Plant or Alison Krauss themselves could have imagined the worldwide impact that Raising Sand, released on October 23, 2007, would make both on the public and on their careers.
MUSIC
Variety

The War on Drugs’ Adam Granduciel Offers ‘Living Proof’ of Rock’s Relevance

“They say that rock ‘n’ roll is here to stay… but where?” asked Max Arloft, the music critic played by Jeff Goldblum in “Between the Lines,” Joan Micklin Silver’s 1977 film about an alternative newspaper in Boston. “Certainly not at my place, it’s too small.” Rock is making its bid for yet another revival, as leader Adam Granduciel and his band the War on Drugs prepare to return to the road to support the just-released “I Don’t Live Here Anymore,” their first studio album since 2017’s “A Deeper Understanding,” which took home a Grammy for best rock album. That was the...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy