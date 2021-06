PHILADELPHIA — Call the insurance agency, alert the authorities, and check all the closets. Joel Embiid was robbed. There can be no further argument. If the NBA had any integrity, it would revoke the voting privileges of the 100 ding-dongs who put someone other than Embiid at the top of their MVP ballots. Maybe not the Derrick Rose vote. You don’t argue with that kind of crazy. Everybody else, though? Have fun with the Most Improved Player award. You don’t have to go home, but you can’t stay here.