JPA Discusses Zoning Issues; Swimming in Jamaica Pond

By Lauren Bennett
Jamaica Plain Gazette
 10 days ago

The Jamaica Pond Association met virtually on June 7, where members discussed two zoning matters as well as a petition to allow swimming in Jamaica Pond. The first zoning matter was at 757 Centre St. for a renovation to the existing Dunkin’ location, including the change in zoning from “restaurant” to “restaurant with takeout,” as well as the installation of a walk-up pickup window and the removal of restrooms for customer use.

