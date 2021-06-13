JPA Discusses Zoning Issues; Swimming in Jamaica Pond
The Jamaica Pond Association met virtually on June 7, where members discussed two zoning matters as well as a petition to allow swimming in Jamaica Pond. The first zoning matter was at 757 Centre St. for a renovation to the existing Dunkin’ location, including the change in zoning from “restaurant” to “restaurant with takeout,” as well as the installation of a walk-up pickup window and the removal of restrooms for customer use.jamaicaplaingazette.com