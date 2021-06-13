JPA Discusses Zoning Issues; Swimming in Jamaica Pond

The Zoning Board of Appeals (ZBA), traditionally one of the most important multi-member bodies in determining the look and feel of Amherst, has a lofty purpose to “promote the health, safety, convenience, and general welfare of the inhabitants of the Town of Amherst.” To accomplish this, it decides on many of the applications for Special Permits, Variances, Comprehensive Permits, and Appeals (of Actions of the Building Commissioner), as well as conducting the necessary public hearings related to these. All of its meetings and public hearings are open to the public.