About fentanyl: What it is, the danger and where to get help

By Jonathan D. Silver, Nick Trombola, Ashley Murray, Joel Jacobs
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFentanyl is a cheap and extremely powerful synthetic opioid, up to 100 times stronger than morphine and 50 times more potent than heroin. Used legally, it can be given as shots, patches or lozenges for people in chronic or severe pain, such as after surgery. But during the past several years, fentanyl has been increasingly diverted for illegal uses as drug dealers create a lucrative market -- all while killing people in record numbers.

www.post-gazette.com
