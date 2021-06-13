About fentanyl: What it is, the danger and where to get help

Fentanyl is a medicine originally used to treat patients with severe pain, especially after surgery, or those who have taken painkillers for chronic pain and developed a tolerance to opioid medications. But unlike the version prescribed by doctors, synthetic fentanyl is illegally produced in labs working with chemical reactions that require specialized skills and access to restricted chemicals. Today, illicitly manufactured fentanyl and other synthetic opioids are the primary drivers in the rise of overdose deaths in the United States and abroad. What is synthetic fentanyl? What’s it made of? What are fentanyl’s effects?