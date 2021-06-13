Cancel
‘The [Ortega] regime is prepared to kill’, says spouse of Nicaraguan activist

By CayamnMamaNews
Caymanmama.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleValle says she still doesn’t know “about his condition with certainty” and that the government hasn’t allowed any contact with her husband. Maradiaga’s attorneys haven’t been able to see him or talk to him either, she says. CNN has learned that the activist is in a holding cell at police facility in south Managua.

caymanmama.com
Fifth presidential hopeful arrested in Nicaragua

A fifth would-be candidate for the Nicaraguan presidency was detained Sunday, police said, part of a mounting crackdown by President Daniel Ortega ahead of elections this year. He was previously detained in 2018 as part of a crackdown on widespread anti-government protests which saw hundreds arrested and left 325 dead. 
‘Night of long knives’ escalates in Nicaragua as Ortega kidnaps opposition

A new round of detentions plunged the country further into autocracy. Nicaragua further plunges into autocracy as, one by one, the government detains and disappears opposition figures ahead of Nicaragua’s November 7 elections. Eighteen opposition challengers have been detained in a matter of weeks, four of whom were potential presidential...
Nicaraguan Authorities Jail Opposition Leaders, Pave Way For Ortega’s Reelection

Five months before Nicaragua’s general election, all signs point to Ortega retaining control. He might run for a third term, or his regime could still run the government. Daniel Ortega (La Libertad) has been Nicaragua’s president twice: from 1985 through 1990 and 2007 to the present time. Between 1981 and 1994, he was part of the Government Junta of National Reconstruction, which officially governed the country from July 1979 to January 1985.
Nicaragua places former first lady under house arrest

MANAGUA, Nicaragua — Nicaragua police announced late Monday they had placed former first lady María Fernanda Flores Lanzas, wife of ex-President Arnoldo Aleman, under house arrest for alleged crimes against the state. There was no mention of Aleman or his whereabouts. The police statement said she would remain under guard...
Ambassadors recalled after latest Nicaragua arrest

MANAGUA, Nicaragua (AP) — Nicaragua police announced late Monday they had placed former first lady María Fernanda Flores Lanzas, wife of ex-President Arnoldo Aleman, under house arrest for alleged crimes against the state. There was no mention of Aleman or his whereabouts. The police statement said she would remain under...
AMERICA/NICARAGUA - "The law is sovereign and not the will of men": the Bishops after the latest arrests of opponents

Managua (Agenzia Fides) - The US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, highlighted yesterday, Wednesday, June 16, that "there are no conditions" for "free and fair elections" in Nicaragua, and called for the "immediate release" of the four presidential candidates recently detained by the Daniel Ortega regime. In a public statement, Blinken expressed his "firm support" for the resolution approved on Tuesday 15 by a vast majority of 26 countries of the Organization of American States (OAS) calling for "the immediate release of presidential candidates and all political prisoners". The head of US diplomacy called on the Ortega-Murillo regime to change course, respect the Constitution and the Inter-American Democratic Charter, and allow Nicaraguans to fully exercise their rights, including the right to choose their leaders in free and fair elections. According to information released by the international press, the police detained four presidential candidates for the November 7 elections: Cristiana Chamorro, Arturo Cruz, Félix Maradiaga and Juan Sebastián Chamorro García. In addition, several prominent opposition figures are under house arrest. In early May, the government banned the National Opposition Coalition alliance from participating in the elections. The Citizens for Freedom party, for which Chamorro wanted to run, is therefore the main political group of the government's opponents. Cristiana Chamorro in particular is the best known among the opposition candidates, she has the upper hand in the polls and is a popular figure (see Fides, 8/6/2021).
More than 500 academics urge the Ortega regime to end repression and release political prisoners

More than 500 academics, researchers and political scientists from Latin America, the United States and Europe urge the Daniel Ortega regime to stop the repression against opponents and release political prisoners. In an open letter, They call on the international community to “pressure the Nicaraguan government to revoke laws that restrict civil liberties and allow truly free and fair elections in November.” The elections, already turned into a call without credibility after the arrests of Ortega’s opponents, have accelerated the drift of the Sandinista apparatus and it is imperative, the letter states, that the authorities rectify.
US sanctions Nicaraguan President Ortega’s daughter and three others amid ‘country’s descent into tyranny’ — RT World News

The US has issued sanctions against the daughter of Nicaragua’s President Daniel Ortega after some of the Central American leader’s political opponents were arrested under a controversial new ‘treason’ law. The US Treasury Department said in a statement on Wednesday it had blacklisted four people, including Camila Antonia Ortega Murillo,...
U.S. blacklists four Nicaraguans, including Ortega’s daughter

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States on Wednesday blacklisted four Nicaraguans, including a daughter of President Daniel Ortega, accusing them of supporting a government that Washington said has undermined democracy, abused human rights and enacted repressive laws. The U.S. Treasury Department said in a statement it had imposed sanctions on...
US sanctions Nicaraguan officials for backing Ortega's rule

The US Treasury Department has sanctioned four individuals who support President Daniel Ortega's regime that has "undermined democracy, abused human rights, enacted repressive laws with grave economic consequences, and tried to silence the independent news media". In a statement on Wednesday, the Department said the sanctioned individuals are Camila Antonia...
Man Killed in Cancún Over HIV-Positive Status

A young gay man was tortured, burned, and killed in Cancún, Mexico, in early June due to having HIV, local media has reported. The man had said at a party that he was living with HIV. “This case has caused us a lot of anger because we are in the...
Ortega regime police harass after arrest of family of former Sandinista guerrilla vector Hugo Dino

After Monday Former Nicaraguan Vice President Vector Hugo Dino has been arrested Under the charge of “inciting foreign interference in internal affairs” and “soliciting military intervention” against the Santinista government Daniel Ortega, Nicaraguan Police One of his daughters raided the leader’s house where his grandmother lived. In a video that...
Announcing Sanctions on the Ortega Regime in Response to Arbitrary Detentions and Other Undemocratic Moves

The United States calls on President Ortega and the Nicaraguan government to immediately release presidential candidates Cristiana Chamorro, Arturo Cruz, Félix Maradiaga, Juan Sebastian Chamorro and other civil society and opposition leaders arrested in the past week, including in last night’s crackdown, which sent independent journalists and activists into hiding for fear of reprisals. The United States condemns these actions in the most unequivocal terms and holds President Ortega and those complicit in these actions responsible for their safety and well-being.
Treasury Sanctions Nicaraguan Officials for Supporting Ortega’s Efforts to Undermine Democracy, Human Rights, and the Economy

WASHINGTON — Today, the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated four individuals who support the Ortega regime — a regime that has undermined democracy, abused the human rights of civilians, enacted repressive laws with grave economic consequences, and tried to silence the independent news media.
Timeline: Nicaragua's Authoritarian Slide

Five presidential hopefuls have been arrested in a sweeping crackdown by President Daniel Ortega ahead of elections in November. Miguel Mora was the 17th major opposition figure to have been held this month, with two more rounded up on Monday. Several hundred people have been behind bars since anti-government protests...