Waipahu, HI

ATSUSHI “ATSU” “ARCHIE” HORIE

By Editorial
staradvertiser.com
 10 days ago

89, of Waipahu, passed peacefully at home on December 25, 2020. He is survived by his wife Elaine, sons, Nathan and Garrett, daughter Jani (Perry) Heintz, grandchildren, Nick and Cassidy, Zoey and Chaz, Cody Horie, Celebration of life Mililani Memorial Park, Makai Chapel, Saturday, June 19, 2021. 9:30 visitation, 1030 service, 1130 burial. Due to covid restrictions service may be limited to 60 participants, however this may change at time of service. Mask are required for indoor services only. Burial open to all.

obits.staradvertiser.com
