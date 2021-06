The Coalers bounced back in a game that started Monday and was resumed Tuesday evening to secure a regional championship at the home of their Illinois Central Eight Conference rivals. Trent Sandeno smacked a homer for an RBI and two runs scored to lead Coal City at the plate. Nolan Berger added two hits, three runs scored and two RBIs in five plate appearances. Alec Lovell tossed 4 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs on three hits and striking out six. The Coalers improved to 12-9 on the year and visit Manteno in the sectional semifinals at 4:30 p.m. today.