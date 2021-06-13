Cancel
Charles Ken Yorio Khim, ESQ.

Charles Ken Yorio Khim, age 66, passed away peacefully on the morning of March 14, 2021 at the Queen's Medical Center in Honolulu, after a long battle with kidney illness. Born in Honolulu, Charles was a labor attorney who was passionate about the law and advocating for the underdog. He spent most of his career as legal counsel to many of Hawaii's labor unions that represented thousands of city and state government employees, and some in private sector jobs. Charles received his law degree from Georgetown University Law Center in Washington, D.C. He earned a bachelor's degree in sociology from the University of Hawaii where he graduated at the top of his class (Phi Beta Kappa, Phi Kappa Phi, Phi Eta Sigma). Charles is also an alumnus of University Lab School in Honolulu.

obits.staradvertiser.com
