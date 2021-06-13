Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

75 years ago: a governor with bipartisan appeal

By Sam Matthews
ttownmedia.com
 10 days ago

Republican Party voters in the Tracy area did their part re-electing Earl Warren governor of California 75 years ago this week. And in the same primary election on June 4, 1946, so did Democratic Party voters. They, too, helped re-elect Republican Warren. Warren didn’t work any magic getting elected in...

www.ttownmedia.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ronald Reagan
Person
Richard Nixon
Person
Earl Warren
Person
Hiram Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Democrats#The U S Supreme Court#The Board Of Education#The Tracy Pumping Plant#Tracy Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
Galveston, TXWashington Times

Democrats need a day of atonement for deplorable civil rights record

With the creation of June 19th (“Juneteenth”) as a federal holiday, Democrats have one more claim to be the party of civil rights and equal opportunity for African Americans, though most Republicans also voted for the holiday. That claim has been promoted for decades by a compliant media, academia and high-profile politicians, but the facts say otherwise.
Georgia StateTroy Record

BC-thomas 06/22 TCA

(NOTICE: For retransmission or other content delivery inquiries, please contact TCA Customer Service, 1-800-346-8798, tcacustomerservicetribpub.com.) (ATTENTION EDITORS: 1 photo and a headshot accompany this column. FILENAME: thomas-proclamation-20210622.jpg FILENAME: Cal-Thomas.jpg) Cal Thomas: Democrats need a day of atonement. Cal Thomas. Tribune Content Agency. With the creation of June 19th ("Juneteenth") as...
POTUSWashington Post

D.C. statehood is constitutional. There are no good legal arguments against it.

In April, a Wall Street Journal editorial described the issue of Washington, D.C., statehood as a “dilemma” and the current push to make it happen as an unconstitutional “gambit.” Washington Post columnist George Will zeroed in on the 23rd Amendment as the “impediment” to D.C. statehood. Texas’s Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton, who signed a letter to President Biden along with 21 other state attorneys general opposing D.C. statehood, said: “If Washington D.C. unlawfully becomes a state, which is what many Democrats are proposing now, it will not join the others in equal standing. Rather, it will create a superstate that has privilege and primacy over all others.” His reasoning was, as we say in the law, mere dicta — color commentary rather than legal argument.
Texas StatePosted by
107-3 KISS-FM

Governor Abbott Vetoes Bipartisan Bill to Protect Dogs, “Texas is no place for this kind of micro-managing”

In all 20 bills that were passed during this year’s legislative session in Texas were vetoed by Governor Abbott, which is the fewest by Abbott since 2005. But there seems to be one vetoed bill that is striking a dissonant chord with Texans, at least in my newsfeed, more so than the others. I, personally, hadn't heard of this bill until news of its veto overtook my Twitter. So, I thought I should check it out.
U.S. PoliticsArgus Press

Republicans pander to racist elements in country

If the nation needed any further evidence of the Republican Senate minority’s pandering to the “Jan. 6” mob, it is their refusal to embrace uniform, federal standards for access to the ballot — the sole objective of the “For the People” act now before Congress. While rushing to be seen...
Businesskurv.com

State Unemployment Rate Half Of What It Was A Year Ago

The Texas unemployment rate is about half of what it was a year ago. The jobless rate dipped to six-point-five-percent in May, down from the record of nearly 13-percent in April of last year. The decrease comes after Gov. Greg Abbott announced last month that Texas is opting out of...
Presidential ElectionReal News Network

The coordinated assault on voting rights is ‘Jim Crow 2.0’

Voters in Georgia stunned the nation in 2020 by delivering key presidential and Senate victories for Democrats. In response, Republicans have launched a renewed assault on voting rights that, critics argue, directly targets traditionally non-Republican voters and will be especially detrimental to Black, Brown, and working-class people. Among other provisions, Georgia Senate Bill 202 (the Election Integrity Act of 2021), imposes stricter voter identification requirements and makes it even more difficult to secure and submit absentee ballots. In this week’s first segment of The Marc Steiner Show, we continue our ongoing investigation into the battle over voting rights in the US by talking with State Rep. Renitta Shannon (District 84) from the Georgia House of Representatives about this blatant attack on democracy and how we can fight back.
New York City, NYPosted by
The Week

Why Kyrsten Sinema's fears about a post-filibuster GOP may be exaggerated

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) explained why she opposes nuking the filibuster in an op-ed published by The Washington Post on Tuesday night, citing fears that the Republican Party would rescind major Democrat-backed legislation, like sweeping voting reform measures or expanded health-care access or retirement benefits, and replace them with pared down, more restrictive laws.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas governor vetoes bipartisan bill to require schools to teach dating violence prevention

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) on Friday vetoed a bill that would require schools to teach children about family and dating violence and child abuse. The bill, named the Christine Blubaugh Act in honor of a 16-year-old who was killed by her ex-boyfriend, would have provided students with instruction on how to identify signs of abuse and how to report it. Lessons surrounding these topics would be mandated at least once in the middle school curriculum and twice at the high school level, the San Antonio Express-News notes.
Utah Statekcrw.com

Medical cannabis became legal in Utah with the blessing of Latter Day Saints

Legal cannabis is becoming the norm in the U.S. Most states have passed some type of legal medical or recreational cannabis laws. It’s a sign of a major shift in public opinion over the past decade. And that shift is probably most evident in Utah — one of the most religious and conservative states in the U.S., home to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints (widely known as the Mormon church).
Washington StatePosted by
Just Go

5 Most Dangerous Areas in Washington

Washington is a state in the Pacific Northwest area of the United States, formally known as the State of Washington. The state was formed from the western portion of the Washington Territory, which was surrendered by the British Empire in 1846 in line with the Oregon Treaty in the resolution of the Oregon border dispute. It was named after George Washington, the first president of the United States. The state was added to the Union as the 42nd state in 1889, and is surrounded on the west by the Pacific Ocean, on the south by Oregon, on the east by Idaho, and on the north by the Canadian province of British Columbia.
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

Republican anti-voting hysteria isn’t winning over voters

Republican politicians have not stopped peddling the “big lie” that the 2020 was stolen, nor have Republican voters given up their fantasy that President Biden lost. A new Monmouth poll shows: “One-third (32%) of Americans continue to believe that Joe Biden’s victory in 2020 was due to voter fraud — a number that has not budged since the November election.“ In addition, “When all Republican identifiers and leaners are combined, the number who believe Biden won only because of voter fraud has been fairly stable (63% now, 64% in March, 69% in January, and 66% in November).” Republican voters marinating in right-wing media and imbibing their elected leaders’ lies still buy into this hokum.