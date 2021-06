It's been just over five years since the European Union and Turkey agreed a deal, or in the EU's preferred language, a "statement" to restrict migration from Turkey to the EU. The deal, signed at the height of the "migrant crisis," has met criticism on various fronts, and will likely be discussed at the upcoming European Council meeting of June 23-26. In the run-up to this meeting, Germany's foreign minister Heiko Maas told the German broadsheet Die Welt, that he thinks the deal should be renewed.