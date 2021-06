The Euros are one of the most exciting events in sports, but on just the second day of this year’s highly-anticipated tournament, disaster struck. The whole world held its breath when Denmark’s Christian Eriksen collapsed on the field in their game against Finland. The game was suspended and the pause felt like an eternity, but luckily, Eriksen was resuscitated and eventually reported to be in stable condition. He’s since posted that he’s feeling better, and even that he watched the rest of the game!