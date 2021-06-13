Acadian Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.600-5.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.720. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $133.33.