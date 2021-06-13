Cancel
Acadian Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

By Marion Hillson
theenterpriseleader.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAcadian Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 79.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,831 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 172,772 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

theenterpriseleader.com
