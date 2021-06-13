Keith C. Burris: Love for animals

The paranormal hotline is my personal cell number, so yes, I receive many phone calls. Some of the calls I receive are prank calls. When I realize I am being pranked, I simply hang up on the caller and block their number. Other calls I receive are your mediocre type of hauntings and I basically give out information on how they can cleanse their home, if that is they live out of state. If they live in Northern California, I offer my services by bringing my team to their home to conduct an investigation and cleansing afterwards. Yesterday (4/22/2021) I received a very unusual call that caught my attention. The caller Terence McGill heard stories that 75 Bluff Road in Fort Lee, New Jersey was haunted. Terence brought 3 friends with him and they investigated outside of the mansion. Terence says that they are amateur ghost hunters and do not have any fancy equipment, all they have are their smart phones and one spirit box. I asked why 75 Bluff Road? Terence told me that it’s a manor that was once occupied by Murder, Inc and the home of gangster Albert Anastasia. Hoping to make contact with the ghost of Albert Anastasia, they actually encountered another ghost. The ghost of gangster Joe Adonis.